Fact: So many shoppers have trouble finding the right sunscreen to use on their faces. Sure, it’s easy to grab a product from the drugstore to apply to your body, but we take extra special care of what we put on our complexions. We want our sunscreens to appear totally seamless and make our skin look better — not worse. Sunscreens, while predominantly beneficial, can cause pesky pimples and more — and no one wants to deal with that while taking care of their skin!

That’s exactly why this face oil from Supergoop! is one of our favorite sunscreens to date. It’s extra hydrating and feels fabulous on the skin, plus gives Us the proper amount of sun protection to keep our skin shielded from premature fine lines and wrinkles. Easy breezy!

Get the Supergoop! Glow Oil for prices starting at $15 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 30, 2023, but are subject to change.

The oil is designed to be used all over the body, but it’s particularly potent to combat dry skin when the sun is shining. That said, it may be a bit too rich for particularly acne-prone skin, but it’s ideal for all other skin types who want hydrating sun protection. Do a patch test before use! The high SPF gives you a particularly high amount of UV shielding, so you’re doing your job properly. The oil consistency also absorbs into the skin quickly, so you won’t feel lingering heaviness on top of the skin once you apply the product.

Not surprisingly, this face oil is a bit pricy for a sunscreen, but you’re getting a slew of benefits that trump drugstore options. The hydrating qualities you’ll snag from this oil are outstanding, and it may also contribute to a radiant glow in the future. This is a solid summer staple to have on hand, and the convenient trial size available makes it perfect for travel or if you simply want to take it with you on the go. As far as summer beauty essentials go, this is an oil which deserves a coveted spot in your daily beauty bag!

