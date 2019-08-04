Everyone Needs This Simply Sophisticated Sweater in Their Wardrobe





Who says that “basic” clothes have to be boring? For us, basic is just another way of describing a classic piece that can be worn with basically anything. Classic pieces are timeless, error-proof and work seamlessly within our existing closet options. In fact, classic pieces can singlehandedly make up our entire closet and never skip a style beat. That’s why we are keeping an eye out for those practical, pretty and purposeful basics we can turn to whenever we need them.

We actually just found a great sweater that we immediately added to our carts. It’s so hard to find the right sweater that strikes the perfect balance of slouchy and fitted without being overly tight or bulky. We don’t have to worry about any of that with this flattering yet functional perfect sweater!

See it: Grab the Halogen Crewneck Sweater for just $69, available at Nordstrom!

The Halogen Crewneck Sweater is the classic piece we’ve been dreaming of. We love how it’s fun, functional and above all, fashionable. Honestly, it’s everything we could have ever dreamed of and so much more. But, what’s so special about this sweater? It all starts with its simple silhouette. Has anyone ever heard the phrase: less is more? Sure you have, and this crewneck sweater may as well have been the inspiration behind that saying!

This sweater is crafted from a soft yarn-blend that’s sensational. It’s soft to the touch without any of that unflattering bulkiness traditional yarn sweaters often have. This one is sleek and sophisticated. With several available shades from prints to patterns and solid colors, there is most definitely a sweater for every shopper. Since this piece is so versatile, there are endless outfit options for it, too!

See it: Grab the Halogen Crewneck Sweater for just $69, available at Nordstrom!

Is anyone in need of some style inspo? We’re confident no one will be lacking outfit ideas with this perfect piece. Play up the simplicity of this sweater and pair it with any denim jeans in our closet. It can easily be dressed up when adding a pair of heels or dressed down when wearing a pair of sneakers!

What’s even better? This is also the perfect layering piece too. We love how great it will look when worn with any trench coat or cardigan in the colder seasons. It will look great when tucked into a pair of trouser pants when we’re heading to work just as amazing as it will look when worn with our comfy joggers on the weekend. It will be hard to find anything that looks better with any moto jacket or blazer in our closet.

We’re not the only ones loving this piece because reviewers are too. So many of them could not get over the fact that this sweater was so soft and cozy. One reviewer said it was great when looking for a highly wearable piece while another one loved how it was “tailored but not tight,” making this the only sweater we will ever need!

See it: Grab the Halogen Crewneck Sweater for just $69, available at Nordstrom!

