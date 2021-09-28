This $27 Lounge Set Is About to Become Your New Fall Uniform

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Is there any type of style or trend better than lounge-chic? All of the haters who said we couldn’t wear pajamas to class or oversized sweats to run errands will be totally silenced when they see an A+ lounge set. It’s truly irresistible, and we can’t stand the thought of not having it in our lives!

This set is so cute and stylish, in fact, we’ll be wearing it for more than just picking up some produce from the grocery store. We’re going to base entire looks around it. It’s so affordable too!

Get the SweatyRocks 2-Piece Long-Sleeve Crop Top and Jogger Set for just $27 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of article update, September 28, 2021, but are subject to change.

Two great pieces for under $30? Excellent. Even better is that they go wonderfully together but can also be mixed and matched for even more outfit possibilities. Let’s dive into the details first though. Up top, you have a long-sleeve crop top with a wide V-neckline, while on the bottom you have a pair of classic joggers with two side pockets and an elastic waistband. The material is thinner with some stretch, so you can 100% layer over it or wear it on days when it’s not too chilly out!

You also have a color options with this lounge set. Buy it in a true black or go for another wonderful fall shade, burgundy. There’s a third option as well, also in black, but with a crew neckline and lettering on the top and bottoms that says “limited edition”!

Could you wear this set to the gym? Definitely. It will be great for morning jogs and living room yoga sessions too. It will also be perfect for hanging out on the couch afterwards as your sore muscles recover. Don’t stop there though! Have some fun with this set — and stay super comfy all day long. Leave on your gym sneakers but add a cute crossbody, a beanie or headband, or try switching to heeled lace-up booties and a corduroy jacket on top!

Of course, you can also pair the top with jeans or a skirt, or you can pair the joggers with a T-shirt, cami or even an off-the-shoulder blouse. Buy two colors and you can mix and match with those as well!

