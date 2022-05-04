Target Is Taking 30% Off Spring Dresses — We’re Adding These to Our Carts

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Are there any dress lovers who are in dire need of new styles — but don’t want to go overboard in the spending department? This is your lucky day, because right now, Target is offering shoppers 30% off some of their best spring scores! These frocks are already affordable, but with the discount, guilt-free shopping is well within reach.

Out of the many dresses you can pick up, we narrowed down our favorites to the five options below. It was difficult to just pick a handful, but these will certainly give you an idea of the range available. This sale will run through May 7, so get to adding these styles to your cart before these sale prices are gone for good!

This Romantic Maxi Dress

This dress is such a great option to wear for a spring picnic in the park or a weekend brunch with friends! We adore its peasant details, and the ruffles on the sleeves add a touch of romance.

Get the Universal Thread Women’s Flutter Sleeveless Dress (originally $38) on sale for $27 at Target!

This Printed Shift Dress

On casual days when we want to look dressed up without trying, this is the ultimate dress to wear! It’s super loose, has a relaxed feel and can be worn with tons of different footwear. Team it with sneakers for a low-key look and with heeled sandals for an elevated vibe!

Get the Knox Rose Women’s Flutter Short Sleeve Button-Front Dress (originally $30) on sale for $21 at Target!

This Adorable Mini Dress

The Y2K energy is strong in this dress! We love the cut and all of the fun prints you can get it in. Wear this whenever you want to make a colorful statement!

Get the Wild Fable Women’s Sleeveless Tie-Front Fit & Flare Woven Dress (originally $15) on sale for $11 at Target!

This Boho Ruffle Dress

What’s not to love about this dress? The style is simple, the fit is comfortable and flattering — plus you can wear it for a number of different occasions. It’s casual and elegant at the same time, and you can teeter toward either of those vibes with the right shoes and accessories!

Get the Universal Thread Women’s Balloon Long Sleeve Dress (originally $30) on sale for $21 at Target!

This Versatile Slip Dress

Slip dresses like this one belong in everyone’s spring and summer wardrobes. It’s another solid style that you can easily make your own by adding your own spin to the look.

Get the A New Day Women’s Slip Dress (originally $25) on sale for $18 at Target!

Looking for more? Check out all of the spring dresses currently on sale at Target here!

Still haven’t found what you’re looking for? Check out these related product articles below:

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!