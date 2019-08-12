



How soon is too soon to completely give up on having good skin? There are only so many products we can try and waste money on before we just give in to our stubborn acne, wrinkles and craterous pores. And yet we still hold out hope. If other people can find skincare solutions, why can’t we?

We can! We have a never-give-up attitude when it comes to a clear, radiant complexion, and it’s all because of Tatcha. The luxury beauty brand is changing lives every day with its premium products, and this four-piece set is about to do the same for us, and fast!

See it: Get The Starter Ritual Set — Soothing for Sensitive Skin ($83 value) for just $59 at Tatcha!

The Starter Ritual Set for sensitive skin is a top-rated favorite among beauty lovers, who say they “have never been more in love” with their skincare routine. One said their skin “is clear and pretty for the first time in 40 years,” while others reported “refreshed, soft, glowing” skin with almost instantaneous results. One enthusiastic shopper assured that “Tatcha is worth the investment and you are worth having Tatcha,” and others agreed, noting how this set lasts so much longer than they expected it to! Plus, as another said, they’re finally “happy when [they] look in a mirror,” and there is no better result than that!

This exclusive, non-irritating set is made with pure, minimalist ingredients, taking inspiration from geishas. It’s recommended for anyone with sensitive skin, as well as anyone looking for eczema relief or anti-aging remedies, claiming to deliver a soft, smooth and calm complexion!

We can start our nightly routine, or ritual, with the Pure One Step Camellia Cleansing Oil, a lightweight, and antioxidant-infused cleanser. Massage three to five pumps onto dry hands and massage onto dry face, witnessing as even waterproof makeup melts away. Finish with a rinse, but don’t pat dry just yet!

Time to follow up with The Rice Polish, a water-activated, polishing exfoliant. This isn’t your typical rough and ruthless exfoliant — it’s soothing and creamy, made with Japanese indigo extract and colloidal oatmeal! Take half a teaspoon in wet hands, lathering it up, and then massage onto face for 15 seconds. Rinse and pat dry!

Next in this set is The Essence, made with 98.7% pure anti-aging superfoods to plump up and hydrate skin. Pour out a palmful, spreading evenly between hands, and then gently press onto face and neck before moving on to The Indigo Cream. This refreshing gel-cream moisturizer may fill in fine lines and protect skin against future damage and dehydration. Just take a pearl-sized amount and massage onto face, neck, and décolletage in upward and outward strokes!

This cruelty-free skincare set is free of mineral oils, synthetic fragrances, parabens, phthalates and pretty much anything else we can think of that would be a red flag. It’s dermatologist-tested, so we know we’re in the clear, and our skin will soon be too! Dealing with oily or especially dry skin? Make sure to check out the other Starter Ritual Sets as well, which we can toggle through right above the magic “add to bag” button! The savings are insane for all four, and the results may be too!

