This Sleek Swim Set Will Make You Believe Tankinis Can Look Chic

Fashion fact: The two main swimsuit categories are one-pieces and two-pieces, but within those groups, there are smaller sub-categories. For bikini sets, one of those options is the tankini. Let’s face it: They simply don’t have the best reputation in terms of style!

When anyone thinks of a tankini, a sporty-looking suit likely comes to mind. Some shoppers may not believe that a tankini can actually be chic, but we’ve just come across one to dispel those old theories! This tankini from Tempt Me is an instant classic, and has officially made us a fan of the aesthetic.

Get the Tempt Me Two Piece Tankini Bathing Suit for $36 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 20, 2022, but are subject to change.

This set comes with a longer tank-style top and a pair of traditional bottoms to match. Depending on which version of the suit you purchase, you can either score a coordinating top and bottom — or go for an ensemble that features one print and one solid. Mix it up!

While the bottoms are fairly standard, the top is what instantly captivated us when it comes to this swimsuit. It features ruching on the sides to give you some tummy-control action, and also has a stunning one-shoulder design and a small cutout at the neckline. It’s gorgeous and timeless, and it’s clearly a flattering option.

Not feeling the swim vine? You can take the top from this set and wear it alone tucked into a pair of high-waisted jeans or shorts for a summer-appropriate going out look! Yes, that’s truly how chic it is. Shoppers describe the top as “statuesque,” which best sums it up. Based on customer reviews, it sounds like anyone can feel like a goddess while wearing this bathing suit. After picking it up, you may become an official tankini fan! Who would have thought?

