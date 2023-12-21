Rock a Pop of Color This Winter With a Crochet Crop Top

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Just because the weather is cold and (mostly) depressing, that doesn’t mean you have to wear clothes that are drab and nondescript. In fact, it might be fun for you to wear something bright and eye-catching to perk up your spirits while the cold is otherwise draining you. It might even improve your mood, and it could put a smile on everyone else’s faces, too.

It’s fun to toss on a neon sweater or accessory to stand out or to play around with the specifics of your outfit. It can be difficult, however, to find the right thing that won’t throw your entire look into chaos or overwhelm it. And what color flatters you? It’s something you’ve got to figure out before you go out on the town. If you don’t know much about the colors that work best on you, you might end up spending too much money on colors that don’t flatter you.

But the colors on this gorgeous crochet crop top we found can solve all of those problems and make you feel like (and look like) a million bucks. You can grab the crochet crop top at Amazon right now.

Get the The Drop Cropped Crochet Top for just $16 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 20, 2023, but are subject to change.

The Drop Cropped Crochet Top is a long-sleeved staple that will have you running to grab it and wear it every other day throughout the cold season, and for good reason. It resembles one of your favorite crocheted blankets and clings to your figure with a slimming and totally comfortable silhouette. It’s cropped just enough to not show too much skin, because then you’d be cold. But it’s just revealing enough to keep you looking modern and not matronly.

But the best part of all is the fact that it comes in three neon colors: Hot Pink, Lime, and Ocean Blue, hues that will no doubt make you the life of any party, or a spectacle even when you’re going out to run some errands. There’s also the cream Birch too, just in case you want to look a bit more low-key. You can pair this top with dark leggings, jeans, a skirt, or even the matching pencil crochet pencil skirt for a more complete outfit.

Normally, you could expect to pay every bit of $40 for this crop top. However, it’s on sale currently for just $16, which is a whopping 59% off its normal price. That applies to every color, and you can still get it before Christmas if you want to wear it for any holiday celebrations.

Reviewers absolutely love this top, with one writing “exactly what I wanted.” “This is so cute for what I wanted. I put a beautiful black lace bra under it and you just get a bit of a tease,” they wrote.

Another shopper boasted “so cute, so many compliments” and added “Love love love this fit!”

Ready to rock something a little different? This crochet crop top is going to be amazing for your mood and your wardrobe all winter long.

