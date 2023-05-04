This Knit Crop Top Gives You the Illusion of a Corset Without the Discomfort

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Corsets have been around for centuries, and they are still utilized in dresses and tops to create a beautiful, cinched-in silhouette. But it’s no secret that they’re seriously uncomfortable! For a special occasion, we’ll withstand the discomfort for the sake of a chic look. But in day-to-day life, there are other (better!) slimming solutions to take advantage of.

The perfect example? This corset-style knit top from REORIA which has instantly become our latest style obsession! Because it looks like a corset, it does give you the appearance of a slimmer torso — but the knit material it’s made from makes it as comfy as any staple other tank in our closet

Get the REORIA Women’s Square Neck Corset Crop Tank Top for prices starting at $23 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 3, 2023, but are subject to change.

The hallmark of what makes a corset work is the boning embedded into the fabric, which is usually done with wiring somewhat similar to an underwire bra. This design can suck you in and keep your figure in check, but it also creates clean lines which give your body a sleeker appearance. This top takes the famous aspects of a corset for a flattering fit and look, but ditches the pesky wires. The stitching on the front of the top is modeled after classic corsets, and these details bring the eye into the waist to make it look perfectly snatched — especially if you choose to wear the top with high-waisted bottoms. This illusion is further illustrated with the V-style hemline which is true to the classic corset aesthetic as well!

Other features we simply adore about this top are endless, but include how it zips up in the back and offers adjustable straps. This way, you can snag the proper skintight fit without stretching the garment out too much. It will properly lay on the bust, so your ensemble will be stress-free. Shoppers are apparently equally as obsessed with this top as we are, and it’s a must-have for the summer months ahead!

