Chic in a Hoodie! This Cozy Dress Is a Fall Fashion Must

Some days, we just want to live in a warm, cozy hoodie. The only reason we’re ever not wearing one — especially in the cold weather — is that we wanted or needed to put on something more fashionable before leaving the house. While they feel like heaven, hoodies typically fall solely into the loungewear category, not ever meant to be part of a “real outfit.”

So, what can we do to make it so we really can wear a hoodie every day? We need to expand our mindset. Not all hoodies have to be heavy pullovers or ultra-casual zip-ups. What about a dress instead? Adding this hoodie dress from Amazon to your fall wardrobe is one of the smartest moves you can make heading into the cold weather!

Get The Drop Claudia Cuddle Hoodie Midi Dress for just $50 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 16, 2022, but are subject to change.

This hoodie dress is made of a super cozy, stretchy sweater blend, made with mostly viscose to keep things light and breathable. There’s no wool or anything, so this is an animal-friendly pick — and a machine-washable one, which we always love to see. The fit is so great too, designed to follow the body without being clingy or tight. It’s also not loose or baggy the way you’d expect from most other hoodies!

This dress, of course, has a slouchy hoodie, plus long, flat drawstrings that also act as a stylish accent. You’ll also find small slits at the sides of the midi hem, which should reach to around the calves on most people. Great details — but what if you’re looking for a different color? There are seven on the Amazon page!

Shoppers love cuddling up on the couch with this dress, but they definitely wear it out too, and not just for small errands. Multiple say they’ve received so many compliments on it, and they even say it looks totally elegant in real life. A few even said it was their go-to for flying since it’s so easy, warm and comfy.

Amazon shoppers also love how the soft fabric feels almost like cashmere, and they really adore the silhouette. It’s nice to be able to wear something semi-fitted without having to worry about needing shapewear. We can see why reviewers want one in every color!

