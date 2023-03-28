Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

The Drop is one of our favorite Amazon-exclusive labels to shop when we’re looking for trendy, high-quality styles that are affordable and fashion-forward. Their main range is always excellent, but there’s something special about the limited-edition collections they roll out regularly.

Their latest drop comes courtesy of fashion blogger @lucyswhims, and one particular dress truly took our breath away! It’s a simple cutout style which we think any shopper can pull off. But here’s the thing — stock may be running out soon, so we wanted you to get in on the action before it’s too late!

Get The Drop Women’s Black Cut-out Midi Dress by @lucyswhims for $60 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 27, 2023, but are subject to change.

Let’s kick things off by talking through the design details. For starters, the way the cutouts are featured on the front of this dress gives the illusion of a strappy tie-front or back look. This extra thin strap at the center makes all the difference on this frock, and it’s safe to say this is a unique addition. Plus, these crafty cutouts allow you to show off some extra skin, but their placement directly at the waist is slimming to boot. Shoppers say that although they were skeptical about how this dress would work for their body type, it wound up appearing “very flattering.” Music to our ears!

Get The Drop Women’s Black Cut-out Midi Dress by @lucyswhims for $60 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 27, 2023, but are subject to change.

While the cutouts are certainly the focal point of this dress, the rest of the aesthetic is simple and sleek. This piece is perfectly balanced, and we absolutely adore it! If you’re obsessed with what you see, there’s no time to waste — add it to your cart before your size sells out. Think of all the styling opportunities for spring — from rehearsal dinners to mimosa Sundays, it’s a sensation. In case you aren’t able to get your hands on this specific beauty, we found plenty of other cutout dresses which are equally captivating!

Check out more cutout dresses we’re crushing on for spring:

Still haven’t found what you’re looking for? Check out these related product articles below:

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!