This Casual Knit Dress Is More Comfortable Than Your Favorite Robe

Confession: Getting dressed can be a chore sometimes — especially if we’re in a particularly lazy mood. Some days, we want to stay in our pajamas until the evening rolls around! That said, there are particular pieces which deliver the comfy vibes we crave but still look chic in the process. This balance is actually fairly easy to find in terms of dresses, but you have to know what to look for.

Not sure where to start? This knit dress from The Drop effortlessly understands the assignment. The sleek and simple design is completely timeless, but the material it’s made from allows it to feel like your coziest robe or loungewear staple.

Get The Drop Women’s Gabriela High Neck Maxi Sweater Dress for $50 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 28, 2022, but are subject to change.

The way this dress is cut will flatter a variety of body types, which is always a treat. The neckline highlights your shoulders and creates a modest style, while it’s more fitted up top and looser on the bottom. Then, there’s a sleek slit on one side of the hem which shows off some leg! That detail also allows you to move more freely in the dress — striking a flowy silhouette that’s oh-so-summery but will still be a hit come fall.

As mentioned, the knit material the dress is comprised of is truly the star of the show. Reviewers say it “feels sturdy and high quality,” noting it’s “thick” — but still lightweight enough to wear in the heat. Best of all, this frock “looks way more expensive than it is.”

In addition to the versatility of the style, this dress’ main selling point is just how comfortable it is. Shoppers can’t get enough — in fact, they’re coming back to buy it in more colors! When you find a staple that’s as fabulous as this frock, who wouldn’t want to stock up on it? Don’t be surprised if people ask if it’s a designer piece!

