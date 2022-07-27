This Trendy Knit Maxi Dress From Amazon Is Shockingly Fashionable

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Have you ever experienced a warm and fuzzy feeling when you spot a fabulous find while online shopping? That just happened to Us — we came across one of our favorite summer pieces of the season! We’ve been on the hunt for new dresses to wear since the weather started warming up in the spring, but it’s never too late to add a new style to the mix.

Our most recent addition is this adorable knit maxi dress from Fabumily that we found hiding on Amazon. We fell in love with everything about it, and almost immediately placed it in our cart without reading further information. That said, we did the research — so read on for the scoop!

Fabumily Knit Bodycon Maxi Dress

Get the Fabumily Knit Bodycon Maxi Dress for prices starting at $23 on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 27, 2022, but are subject to change.

The first factor which drew us to this maxi would have to be the funky prints it’s currently available in. There are a few different options to choose from, but each has a bold design and bright colors that are absolutely ideal for peak summer. They evoke classic ’90s throwback style that’s mixed with mod ’60s vibes. It’s the combo you never knew you needed!

The knit material the dress is made from is also a bit retro, though the fit is incredibly current. It gives the dress ample amounts of stretch for a super comfy feel! This is a figure-hugging bodycon which shows off your curves beautifully. Toward the bottom of the hem, the dress extends into a straight column style that’s a bit looser — and we’re obsessed with the combination of these two fits.

Another feature which helps make this dress great are the adjustable spaghetti straps — the top and neckline will fit your bust beautifully. We seriously can’t find one detail we don’t love about this frock. All that’s left to do is pick out which print is your favorite — and wait for it to arrive. We know we’ll be wearing it on repeat until the summertime comes to an end!

