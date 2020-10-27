These Knit Pull-On Shorts Are Equal Parts Stylish and Cozy

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Looking for some stylish at-home attire? Join the club. While the market is flooded right now with cozy gear, it’s hard to sift through it all. But fear not: We’ve got you covered thanks to The Drop, Amazon’s latest shopping experience.

If you aren’t familiar, The Drop is an online-exclusive boutique where new influencer-approved styles drop regularly. These pieces are limited edition, so if you see something you like, it’s crucial to add it to your cart before it’s gone! With that in mind, these knit shorts just may be the loungewear piece that you will live in over the fall and winter months.

Get The Drop Women’s Adrienne Pull-On Sweater Knit Short for $35, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 27, 2020, but are subject to change.

These knit shorts exude the same vibe as a knit sweater — right down to the material. They’re lightweight and breathable, but still provide that fuzzy feeling at the same time. They have a high-waisted style and are pull-on shorts, so there aren’t any fussy buttons or other types of closures to deal with.

These shorts are the ideal combination of trendy style and lounge-ready comfort that we all need in our lives. If you’re still working from home, you’re well-aware that leggings and sweats have skyrocketed in popularity thanks to the new office environment (or lack thereof). While we like to keep things professional up top, we wear whatever we want down below. After all, that’s not what our co-workers can see on Zoom calls, right?

But even if coworkers catch a glimpse of your shorts, it will only result in compliments! The bottom line is these are an everyday item. Whether you’re relaxing at home, plugging away at spreadsheets or even popping out for a quick errand, these shorts are an elevated take on lazy day wear. You can even team them with a long-sleeve top and cardigan to create the ultimate cozy-chic look!

