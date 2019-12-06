The Celeb-Favorite Massage Tool Taking Over the Fitness World





Stretching can only do so much for sore muscles. We do it before and after our workout, but we still wake up feeling tight and uncomfortable — especially after an intense session at the gym. Sometimes it keeps us from hitting up the gym for the rest of the week because we’re physically too sore to even walk properly!

Our muscles do enjoy a nice stretch, but what they really love is a massage. One that reaches past the skin’s surface to really target pain and tightness at their deep root. There’s one device that does exactly that, and it’s proven itself to be so effective that even huge celebrities and pro-athletes have declared themselves fans, including Ashley Graham, Shakira, Adam Levine and Kyrie Irving. Even the Kardashians are rumored to love it!

Get a Theragun starting as low as $249!

The Theragun is “massage reinvented.” It’s a scientifically-calibrated massage device that may not only relieve sore and tight muscles, but also pain from conditions like carpal tunnel and plantar fasciitis. All we have to do is float it over the affected area, gliding it up and down as the repetitive strokes of the percussive therapy do their work, stimulating circulation, generating heat and relieving tension!

There are currently three models of the Theragun, with a few different color and material choices in between. The liv is the essential, most affordable model. It’s lightweight and compact, with a max force of 30 pounds and a 45-minute battery life. It comes with two attachments and comes with a handy travel pouch!

The next model is the premium G3, available in both black and white. This model has two speed settings, a max force of 40 pounds and a 60-minute battery life. It comes with four pro attachments and a travel case!

The last model is the pro-level G3PRO, which has the original version available, as well as a 24-karat gold edition, in case you’re feeling fancy. The G3PRO also has two speed settings, but it takes everything else up another notch. It has an adjustable arm, swappable batteries (and a 150-minute battery life), a max force of 60 pounds and six pro attachments!

Not sure where to get started once you have the Theragun’s ergonomic handle in your hand? No problem. Download the app for step-by-step tutorials and tips! There’s even more how-to info on the site, too. Just know that whatever area you’re targeting, you may find relief super fast. It’s recommended that we spend a minimum of 15 seconds and a maximum of two minutes per muscle group, two to three times a day, so this is no big time commitment at all!

If you want to treat yourself this holiday season with something you’ll use all year long, the Theragun is a top choice. You may want to pick an extra up for a roommate or significant other too, since they’ll want to use yours all the time!

