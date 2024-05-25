Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Let’s be honest: You can never have enough dresses during summer! Whether you have a wedding to attend or a vacation planned, opting for a chic frock can be a lifesaver — seriously! Are you looking for a refined, minimal option to add to your rotation? We found a simple, cute lbd— and it’s only $7 Walmart! Hurry and get it now!

This Time and Tru Women’s Long Sleeve Belted Hacci Dress will become your new summer bestie! It uses a knit material for breathability and durability, and it has the cutest long sleeves. Also, it has a tie belt in the front for a bit of pizzazz and stops right above the knee.

Get the Time and Tru Women’s Long Sleeve Belted Hacci Dress for $7 (was $18) at Walmart!

To style this dress, you could pair it with a cute pair of sandals for a refined and comfortable look. Or, you could rock them with heels and a statement bag for an elevated take. Further, this option comes in four colors and has an S to XL size range.

While reviewing and gushing over this dress, one Walmart reviewer noted, “I love this dress! It is super cute and so comfortable! I am very happy with it. I purchased two of them!” Another reviewer said, “I love this dress! It is classy and comfortable and looks great on! I love the fabric and belt with the dress — very cute!”

So, if you’re looking for a versatile dress that you can wear to any event this summer, this one from Walmart could do the trick! But hurry and snag it for a deal while you can!

See it: Get the Time and Tru Women’s Long Sleeve Belted Hacci Dress for $7 (was $18) at Walmart!

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more from Time and Tru here, and don’t forget to scope out the Walmart sale section for more great finds!