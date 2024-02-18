Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Shop With Us

Age Backwards With This Line-Smoothing Serum Reviewers Say ‘Removes Wrinkles’

By
HydroNova Sculpting Serum
Amazon

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Winter brings a flurry of changes to our skin — trust Us, we get it. The frigid weather can cause dry, cracking skin and suck the life out of your skin. Do you need a new beauty tool to add to your routine that’ll help reduce signs of aging and help you get more radiant skin? We’re here to help! We found a brightening face serum that helps minimize the appearance of dark spots and wrinkles — and it’s only $35 at Amazon!

Related: The Best Vitamin C Serums Recommended by Dermatologists

The need to keep your skin feeling revitalized and refreshed is crucial, and the HydroNova by Dr. Vonda Total Rewind Sculpting Serum can help you do it all! This serum focuses on using Vitamin C to reduce the appearance of dark spots and to promote smoother, healthier and radiant skin. Along with a polypeptide blend and kojic acid, this serum also helps to erase the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles and dark spots to create a firm, “sculpted” look. Also, niacinamide, ferulic acid, & Reishi extract strive to alleviate sun-damaged skin to promote a brighter, more radiant and balanced complexion. Overall, this is a lightweight and unscented serum formula that’s suitable for every skin type. 

Get the HydroNova by Dr. Vonda Total Rewind Sculpting Serum for $35 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate as of February 18, 2024, but may be subject to change.

It’s important to remember that you should use it as a daily morning serum when using this option. After cleansing your face, apply 4-5 drops, pat the serum into the skin and use an upward motion for full absorption. The brand notes that when starting a Vitamin C regimen, it’s best to start with 2-3 uses a week and increase as your skin becomes more tolerant. And as always, make sure to use sunscreen daily.

If you’re still on the fence about trying this serum, don’t be! Dr. Vonda Wright founded the HydroNova brand, and she has 20+ years of medical experience. So, rest assured that you’re in good hands!

See it!

While using and reviewing this serum, one happy Amazon shopper said, “I finally found something that feels good on my face without being oily and causing major breakouts.”

Another Amazon reviewer gushed, “I’ve been used to this now for a month. And I definitely see a noticeable difference. It is without a doubt worth every time. I used it every night before bed.”

If you’re looking to find a skin serum that will help you get your youthful glow back, then this one may do the trick without much fuss!

See it: Get the HydroNova by Dr. Vonda Total Rewind Sculpting Serum for $35 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate as of February 18, 2024, but may be subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more from HydroNova here, and don’t forget to scope out Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Related: The Most Effective Acne Serums for Clear and Healthy Skin

Various

Deal of the Day

15 Us Picks! Can't-Miss Deals This Presidents' Day Weekend View Deal

See more Us Weekly Shopping

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!