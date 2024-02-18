Winter brings a flurry of changes to our skin — trust Us, we get it. The frigid weather can cause dry, cracking skin and suck the life out of your skin. Do you need a new beauty tool to add to your routine that’ll help reduce signs of aging and help you get more radiant skin? We’re here to help! We found a brightening face serum that helps minimize the appearance of dark spots and wrinkles — and it’s only $35 at Amazon!

The need to keep your skin feeling revitalized and refreshed is crucial, and the HydroNova by Dr. Vonda Total Rewind Sculpting Serum can help you do it all! This serum focuses on using Vitamin C to reduce the appearance of dark spots and to promote smoother, healthier and radiant skin. Along with a polypeptide blend and kojic acid, this serum also helps to erase the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles and dark spots to create a firm, “sculpted” look. Also, niacinamide, ferulic acid, & Reishi extract strive to alleviate sun-damaged skin to promote a brighter, more radiant and balanced complexion. Overall, this is a lightweight and unscented serum formula that’s suitable for every skin type.

Get the HydroNova by Dr. Vonda Total Rewind Sculpting Serum for $35 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate as of February 18, 2024, but may be subject to change.

It’s important to remember that you should use it as a daily morning serum when using this option. After cleansing your face, apply 4-5 drops, pat the serum into the skin and use an upward motion for full absorption. The brand notes that when starting a Vitamin C regimen, it’s best to start with 2-3 uses a week and increase as your skin becomes more tolerant. And as always, make sure to use sunscreen daily.

If you’re still on the fence about trying this serum, don’t be! Dr. Vonda Wright founded the HydroNova brand, and she has 20+ years of medical experience. So, rest assured that you’re in good hands!

While using and reviewing this serum, one happy Amazon shopper said, “I finally found something that feels good on my face without being oily and causing major breakouts.”

Another Amazon reviewer gushed, “I’ve been used to this now for a month. And I definitely see a noticeable difference. It is without a doubt worth every time. I used it every night before bed.”

If you’re looking to find a skin serum that will help you get your youthful glow back, then this one may do the trick without much fuss!

See it: Get the HydroNova by Dr. Vonda Total Rewind Sculpting Serum for $35 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate as of February 18, 2024, but may be subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more from HydroNova here, and don’t forget to scope out Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

<figure> <img src="https://mfgfeed.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/07/acne-serum-usweekly-1.jpg%22" alt="top-rated acne serums"> <figcaption></figcaption> </figure><div class="section-description full-intro">Are you tired of battling acne? Is finally establishing a clear and healthy complexion a priority for you? If so, look no further than acne serums. In this article, we’re unveiling some of the most effective acne serums in 2023 on the market. Our goal is to help you achieve the flawless skin that you desire. Whether you're struggling with stubborn breakouts or you simply dream of having a blemish-free face, we have carefully curated a list of top-notch products. All of the options on our list can cater to you and your specific skin-related needs. So, say goodbye to pesky pimples and hello to radiant skin. Let’s explore the most incredible acne serums on the market to rescue your skin and restore your confidence!</div><div class="buying-guide-list"><div class="bg-widget-list-wrap"><div class="toc-title">Comparing the Top-Rated Acne Serums of 2023 in Detail</div><ul class="bg-widget-list"><li><a href="https://mfgfeed.com/feed/review#almond_clear_level_two_acne_serum">Almond Clear Level Two Acne Serum</a></li><li><a href="https://mfgfeed.com/feed/review#cerave_resurfacing_retinol_acne_serum">CeraVe Resurfacing Retinol Acne Serum</a></li><li><a href="https://mfgfeed.com/feed/review#drmtlgy_acne_serum">DRMTLGY Acne Serum</a></li><li><a href="https://mfgfeed.com/feed/review#breylee_tea_tree_acne_serum">BREYLEE Tea Tree Acne Serum</a></li><li><a href="https://mfgfeed.com/feed/review#poppy_austin_clear_face_acne_serum">Poppy Austin Clear Face Acne Serum</a></li></ul></div></div> <h2>Comparing the Top-Rated Acne Serums of 2023 in Detail</h2> <div> <h3><a rel="nofollow" href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B076FGYTJC?tag=advon-usw-20">Almond Clear Level Two Acne Serum</a> - Best Overall</h3> <figure><a rel="nofollow" href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B076FGYTJC?tag=advon-usw-20"><img src="http://mfgfeed.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/07/almond-clear-acne-serum-usweekly.jpg%22" alt="almond clear acne serum"></a></figure> <div>Introducing the Almond Clear Level Two Acne Serum! It's an advanced and powerful solution for severe body acne and folliculitis. The Almond Clear Level Two Acne Serum is a revolutionary body skincare product that will free you from acne over time. That way, you can finally feel comfortable in your skin and more like yourself. With this acne serum, you can say goodbye to the appearance of blemishes, body acne, and folliculitis. Thanks to its maximum strength formula, this product is designed to combat stubborn skin issues. Specifically formulated to penetrate thick skin and minimize unwanted blemishes, this natural product is derived from bitter almonds. It contains mandelic acid, which can effectively dissolve excess dead skin cells and oil. It also fights off bacteria and fungus while improving the overall appearance of acne scars. Due to its strength, effectiveness, and naturally-derived foundation, this acne serum is the top choice on our list.</div> <div class="align-wrap"><div class="pros"><div class="title">Pros</div><div class="subtitle"><ul> <li>Fast-acting within days of initial use </li> <li>Effective for severe body acne and folliculitis </li> <li>Works well in combination with Hibiclens</li> </ul> </div></div><div class="cons"><div class="title">Cons</div><div class="subtitle"><ul> <li>More expensive than other options</li> </ul> </div></div></div> </div> <div> <h3><a rel="nofollow" href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07VWSN95S?tag=advon-usw-20">CeraVe Resurfacing Retinol Acne Serum</a> - Most Effective</h3> <figure><a rel="nofollow" href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07VWSN95S?tag=advon-usw-20"><img src="http://mfgfeed.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/07/cerave-acne-serum-usweekly.jpg%22" alt="cerave acne serum"></a></figure> <div>Interested in the CeraVe Resurfacing Retinol Acne Serum? It was developed with the help of dermatologists who back this acne serum as a product that can assist you in achieving clear and healthy skin. The CeraVe Resurfacing Retinol Acne Serum is the ultimate solution for all of your post-acne marks and pore concerns. Developed with the help of dermatologists, this gentle yet effective formula is packed with powerful ingredients. The goal is to give you flawless and radiant skin. Infused with three essential ceramides, this acne serum helps maintain your skin's natural barrier. Simultaneously, it optimizes hydration and protects your skin incredibly well. The added bonus of niacinamide calms and soothes your skin while the encapsulated retinol targets post-acne marks. From there, it visibly reduces their appearance. Licorice root extract brightens your complexion, leaving your skin looking luminous and refreshed. Its gel texture and non-greasy feel make it a pleasure to apply. Simply massage a pea-sized amount onto your face at night and let it work its magic while you sleep. Say goodbye to dull and uneven skin texture with this lightweight, fast-absorbing serum.</div> <div class="align-wrap"><div class="pros"><div class="title">Pros</div><div class="subtitle"><ul> <li>Effectively reduces fine lines and acne scars</li> <li>Visible results when used consistently </li> <li>Works well with other CeraVe products</li> </ul> </div></div><div class="cons"><div class="title">Cons</div><div class="subtitle"><ul> <li>Slower results compared to other retinol products</li> </ul> </div></div></div> </div> <div> <h3><a rel="nofollow" href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B075G394PS?tag=advon-usw-20">DRMTLGY Acne Serum</a> - Best for Cystic Acne</h3> <figure><a rel="nofollow" href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B075G394PS?tag=advon-usw-20"><img src="http://mfgfeed.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/07/drmtlgy-acne-serum-usweekly.jpg%22" alt="drmtlgy acne serum"></a></figure> <div>Looking for an acne serum that can help you achieve clear, happy, and healthy skin? The DRMTLGY Spot Treatment Cystic Acne Serum might just be the one for you. As a powerful acne-fighting serum, the DRMTLGY Spot Treatment Cystic Acne Serum is the ultimate solution to clearing your skin and regaining your confidence. You won’t have to deal with stubborn breakouts with this acne serum in your back pocket. Instead, you can work to achieve a radiant, blemish-free complexion. This fast-acting formula goes to work on the spot, targeting acne bacteria. Plus, it effectively treats breakouts within 24 hours. With the purest form of benzoyl peroxide, this acne serum penetrates deep within your pores. From there, it eliminates current breakouts and prevents new ones from forming. With the help of this USP-grade ingredient, the acne serum is one of the most effective solutions for fighting cystic acne. But that's not all. It also contains glycolic acid, which is derived from sugar cane. It gently exfoliates your skin to increase cellular turnover and reduce acne scarring.</div> <div class="align-wrap"><div class="pros"><div class="title">Pros</div><div class="subtitle"><ul> <li>Improvement happens nearly overnight</li> <li>Effectively reduces cystic and hormonal acne</li> <li>Gently fades dark spots over time</li> </ul> </div></div><div class="cons"><div class="title">Cons</div><div class="subtitle"><ul> <li>Can be drying especially for sensitive skin</li> </ul> </div></div></div> </div> <div> <h3><a rel="nofollow" href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07KZKBJC2?tag=advon-usw-20">BREYLEE Tea Tree Acne Serum</a> - Best for Clear Skin</h3> <figure><a rel="nofollow" href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07KZKBJC2?tag=advon-usw-20"><img src="http://mfgfeed.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/07/breylee-acne-serum-usweekly.jpg%22" alt="breylee acne serum"></a></figure> <div>Introducing the BREYLEE Tea Tree Acne Serum. It's the ultimate solution for clear and healthy skin that can combat severe acne, breakouts, and pesky pimples while repairing and rejuvenating your skin. Experience the power of nature with the rich blend of tea tree oil and camellia sinensis leaf extracts in the BREYLEE Tea Tree Acne Serum. Designed with strong permeability, it effectively treats acne and pimples while being gentle on sensitive skin. To give you total peace of mind, we recommend testing the serum on the inside of your arm before regularly using it. That said, the formula is very mild, and it has a light texture that makes this serum a joy to use. Enriched with multiple plant extracts, it is refreshing, non-greasy, and quickly absorbed by the skin. Continued use for three to four weeks will let you effectively treat acne and repair any rough spots left behind in the wake of the acne. Thanks to its advanced and strong penetrative abilities capacity, this acne treatment serum has small molecules that deeply treat acne.</div> <div class="align-wrap"><div class="pros"><div class="title">Pros</div><div class="subtitle"><ul> <li>Moisturizes and gently heals the skin </li> <li>Diminishes inflammation from acne, redness, and pain </li> <li>Effectively clears hormonal acne</li> </ul> </div></div><div class="cons"><div class="title">Cons</div><div class="subtitle"><ul> <li>Takes time and consistency to see results</li> </ul> </div></div></div> </div> <div> <h3><a rel="nofollow" href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08QTQXPZ9?tag=advon-usw-20">Poppy Austin Clear Face Acne Serum</a> - Best for Anti-Aging</h3> <figure><a rel="nofollow" href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08QTQXPZ9?tag=advon-usw-20"><img src="http://mfgfeed.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/07/poppy-austin-acne-serum-usweekly.jpg%22" alt="poppy austin acne serum"></a></figure> <div>The Poppy Austin Clear Face Acne Serum is an acne serum specifically formulated for acne-prone skin. It's the perfect choice for people who are eager to combat stubborn blemishes. The Poppy Austin Clear Face Acne Serum is the ultimate secret to achieving radiant and younger-looking skin. This incredible serum combines a powerful cocktail of the finest skincare actives to deliver brighter and clearer skin. It is the perfect blend of vitamin C, hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, retinol, and salicylic acid. It’s an acne serum that targets acne-prone skin to provide remarkable results. Not only is this serum safe for all skin types, but it is also infused with a botanically-derived infusion of natural ingredients. Ideal for hyperpigmentation and blemish-prone skin, this acne serum penetrates deep into the dermal layers of the skin. From there, it can visibly improve the appearance of dark spots and restore your youthful glow. The results speak for themselves. Within weeks of consistent use, you will notice visible improvements.</div> <div class="align-wrap"><div class="pros"><div class="title">Pros</div><div class="subtitle"><ul> <li>Effectively moisturizes and reduces signs of aging</li> <li>Helps improve skin texture and skin tone</li> <li>Can be used under moisturizer daily</li> </ul> </div></div><div class="cons"><div class="title">Cons</div><div class="subtitle"><ul> <li>Reports of a strong and unpleasant smell</li> </ul> </div></div></div> </div> <div> <h3>Acne Serums: Buyer’s Guide</h3> <div>The right acne serum can make a significant difference in your ability to achieve clear and healthy skin. But with so many options on the market, it can be overwhelming to sort through your options and find the most effective acne serum for your needs. But that’s why we put a buying guide together. Below, we are breaking down the product features you should consider when shopping for the best acne serum for your skin. <h3>How To Pick the Right Acne Serum</h3> Acne serums are formulated with specific ingredients that target acne-causing bacteria. They also reduce inflammation while promoting a healthier complexion. These products come in various formulations. Plus, they are designed to address different types of acne and skin types as well as each person’s individual needs. By understanding the key product features, you can make an informed decision and buy the right acne serum for your skin. <h4>Ingredients</h4> The first and most crucial aspect to consider when choosing an acne serum is the ingredients. Look for serums that contain effective ingredients, including salicylic acid, benzoyl peroxide, tea tree oil, retinol, niacinamide, and sulfur. These ingredients are known for their ability to reduce excess oil, unclog pores, and fight acne-causing bacteria. They are also effective at reducing inflammation and promoting healthy skin. <h4>Formulation</h4> Consider the formulation of the acne serum. Opt for oil-free and non-comedogenic formulas that do not clog pores. Make sure they don’t contribute to further breakouts as well. Lightweight and easily-absorbable serums are also preferable. That is because they can allow for effective penetration into the skin without leaving behind greasy or heavy residues. <h4>Acne types</h4> Determine if the serum is suitable for your specific acne needs. Some serums are designed for mild acne while others are formulated to target moderate to severe acne. Additionally, certain serums might specifically focus on specific types of acne, like hormonal acne or cystic acne. Just make sure you choose a serum that aligns with your specific acne concerns. <h4>Skin type compatibility</h4> Consider your skin type when selecting an acne serum. Some serums are formulated for oily skin. Other options cater specifically to dry, combination, or sensitive skin. Look for serums that are specifically designed for your skin type. This will ensure optimal results without causing any irritation or dryness. <h4>Effectiveness</h4> Research the effectiveness of the acne serum before you make a purchase. Read reviews from customers who have used the product. This can help you understand its efficacy when it comes to clearing acne, reducing breakouts, and promoting healthy skin. Look for serums that have a proven track record of delivering results. <h4>Safety</h4> Ensure that the acne serum is dermatologist-tested and hypoallergenic. It should be free from potentially harmful ingredients. These include parabens, sulfates, and artificial fragrances. Plus, these additives can irritate the skin and worsen acne over time. Prioritize serums that are safe for long-term use without causing any adverse effects. <h4>Long-term benefits</h4> Think about whether or not the acne serum offers additional benefits beyond clearing your acne. Some serums can reduce acne scars, improve skin texture, minimize pore size, or provide your skin with anti-aging properties. Look for serums that offer these long-term benefits to enhance the overall health and appearance of your skin. <h4>Ease of use</h4> Evaluate how easy it is to use the acne serum of your choice. For starters, it should be easy to apply. Make sure it integrates seamlessly into your skincare routine as well. Look for serums that absorb quickly into the skin. This will allow you to use other skincare products and makeup alongside the acne serum without any interference. <h4>Packaging</h4> Consider the packaging of the acne serum. It should be hygienic and airtight as this will prevent contamination and the overall degradation of active ingredients. Seek out serums that have been packaged in dark or opaque bottles as well. These types of packages can protect the product from light exposure, which may otherwise reduce its overall effectiveness. All in all, the process of choosing the most effective acne serum for clear and healthy skin requires you to carefully consider several product features. By evaluating the factors we talked about today, you can make sure your decision is well-informed. Just remember to prioritize your specific skin needs and preferences in your search for the perfect acne serum for you. Regular use of an effective acne serum, combined with a consistent skincare routine, can help you achieve the clear and healthy skin of your dreams.</div> </div> <div class="buying-guide-faq"> <h2>People Also Asked</h2> <div class="bg-content-item"> <div class="faq-question"> <div class="title"><h3><strong>Q: </strong>Can I use an acne serum under makeup?</h3></div> <i class="dg-icon-arro"></i> </div> <div class="faq-answer"> <p><strong>A: </strong>You can usually use an acne serum under makeup. Try letting the serum fully absorb into your skin before you apply makeup. That can help to ensure the proper efficacy of all products involved.</p> </div> </div> <div class="bg-content-item"> <div class="faq-question"> <div class="title"><h3><strong>Q: </strong>How often should I use an acne serum?</h3></div> <i class="dg-icon-arro"></i> </div> <div class="faq-answer"> <p><strong>A: </strong>The frequency at which you use an acne serum varies depending on the product. Some acne serums are intended for use once or twice per day. Other acne serums encourage you to use the product every other day instead. For the best advice, read the instructions that come with the product to understand proper usage guidelines.</p> </div> </div> <div class="bg-content-item"> <div class="faq-question"> <div class="title"><h3><strong>Q: </strong>Can I use an acne serum with other skincare products?</h3></div> <i class="dg-icon-arro"></i> </div> <div class="faq-answer"> <p><strong>A: </strong>It is usually safe for you to use an acne serum alongside other skincare products. However, it is essential that you pay attention to potential interactions or instructions regarding all of the products you want to use together. If you still have doubts, consult with a dermatologist.</p> </div> </div> <div class="bg-content-item"> <div class="faq-question"> <div class="title"><h3><strong>Q: </strong>What if I experience dryness or irritation after using an acne serum?</h3></div> <i class="dg-icon-arro"></i> </div> <div class="faq-answer"> <p><strong>A: </strong>If you experience dryness or irritation after using an acne serum, it might be smart to reduce the frequency of use. You can also try using a moisturizer in addition to the serum. However, if your symptoms persist or even worsen, discontinue use immediately. Make sure you also consult with a dermatologist.</p> </div> </div> <div class="bg-content-item"> <div class="faq-question"> <div class="title"><h3><strong>Q: </strong>Should I continue using an acne serum after my acne clears up?</h3></div> <i class="dg-icon-arro"></i> </div> <div class="faq-answer"> <p><strong>A: </strong>Once your acne clears up, you can choose whether or not you want to continue using an acne serum. Sometimes, it is wise to keep using the product for overall maintenance and prevention of future breakouts. However, it is advisable to adjust your frequency of use according to your skin's needs. As always, consult with a dermatologist for more personalized advice.</p> </div> </div> </div>