Have you struggled with acne far beyond your teen years? Many of Us are able to breathe a sigh of relief when the heady pubescent years are over, our hormones finally balancing and our skin finally not breaking out at the mere sight of a chocolate bar or sunscreen lotion. However, not everyone is so lucky, and Yale Medicine reports that over 25% of women and 12% of men in their 40s report are still battling stubborn acne. What is there to do when even our bodies are fighting against us?

Enter: Neutralyze. The brand is devoted to using advanced, science-inspired solutions to bringing skin back to a neutral state of “clear, calm, even-toned, glowing health,” promising to be the “ultimate Zen for troubled skin.” And when it comes to reinventing skin after a long battle with acne, it all starts with a cleanse. Or, in this case, a cleanser.

Get the Neutralyze Maximum Strength 2% Mandelic Acid & Salicylic Acid Cleanser Acne Face Wash for just $16 at Amazon!

Neutralyze Maximum Strength 2% Mandelic Acid & Salicylic Acid Cleanser Acne Face Wash will give your skin the peace it deserves, powerfully cleansing acne-prone skin to give it a chance to refresh and renew. The 2% salicylic acid/1% mandelic acid formula quickly eliminates acne-causing bacteria, promoting healthier, happier skin and preventing future breakouts. The cleanser gently exfoliates with every use, buffing away damaged skin to reveal the natural complexion that you were born with — and that you deserve to display every day.

The texture of the face wash is creamy and rich, not grainy and gritty, so every cleansing will feel incredibly rejuvenating and hydrating without any discomfort. That’s even despite it being a maximum-strength formula — no painful burning sensations here! Just gentle cleansing and exfoliating to clean out pores and clean up acne, with the added benefits of reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles and correcting prior blotchiness. Best of all, almost anyone can use it — from light to dark skin tones, and from teens to adults, men and women alike. You can even use it anywhere on the exterior of your body — we’re talking face, chest, back and beyond.

Get the Neutralyze Maximum Strength 2% Mandelic Acid & Salicylic Acid Cleanser Acne Face Wash for just $16 at Amazon!

Neutralyze Acne Face Wash promises discernible results, and some even see a difference in as little as 24 hours of use! Reviewers on Amazon particularly call out how amazingly the cleanser works even on older adult skin. “As a ‘mature’ lady, who has had extremely oily skin since hitting puberty, I have tried almost everything that is available. Most don’t work as advertised, and are extremely over drying and irritating to the skin. I’ve even tolerated the skin irritation to attempt to control the acne,” shared one longtime acne sufferer. “The texture of my skin has drastically improved for the better! My very large pores have shrunken to the point that they rival the skin of someone who is not plagued with oily skin. I am actually convinced that, given enough time, the acne/pimples will continue to decrease in size and number, to the point I might just get the occasional one. I have decades of dealing with the issue, and nothing has seemed to lessen the oiliness, or acne like this has…This product has been the best I have found, for my issues. Maybe it will help those like me that have dealt with it for decades.”

One shopper called it the “BEST FACE WASH EVER,” raving that “This face wash changed my skincare routine. Usually other face washes makes my skin feel SO dry and tight after washing. But THIS face wash literally keeps my skin moisturized even after I wash it off from my face. This is perfect for sensitive skin, and my skin didn’t get irritated or patchy after washing. You can literally feel the difference after one wash!” Another called it their “new holy grail,” adding that “I’ve been struggling with very bad acne after having a baby and before this product I was trying everything, and nothing was working! I’ve been using this acne wash for about 2 weeks and my face is starting to look A LOT better and is perfect for my sensitive skin…This is my new holy grail, I absolutely love this product!”

Grab your own bottle of Neutralyze Maximum Strength 2% Mandelic Acid & Salicylic Acid Cleanser Acne Face Wash on Amazon and see the difference a single wash can really make.

See it: Get the Neutralyze Maximum Strength 2% Mandelic Acid & Salicylic Acid Cleanser Acne Face Wash for just $16 at Amazon!

