Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

If you’re anything like Us, your calendar is jam-packed with festive fun this month. From Friendsgiving game nights, to holiday dinners and Hallmark movie marathons with our loved ones, so many special occasions are on the horizon. So, it’s only fitting we’re dressed to impress every step of the way. If you’re saving up to splurge on holiday gifts, you’ll be happy to know you can secure a festive holiday wardrobe without breaking the bank. Retailers like Amazon offer discounts on some of this season’s hottest trends, like oversized sweaterdresses — mere days before Black Friday and Cyber Monday discounts.

Cozy girl-approved brand Anrabess has a trendy sweaterdress on sale for 29% off right now, and we’re obsessed. ICYMI: Anrabees is a fan-favorite fashion destination on the ‘Zon, with several bestselling, top-rated pieces. The trusted label delivers high-quality products, like two-piece lounge sets and cardigans, for seriously affordable prices.

Get the Anrabess Oversized Cable Knit Sweater Dress for just $48 (originally $68) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 13, 2023, but are subject to change.

There are endless reasons to add this oversized dress to your cart. For starters, it’s available in 23 colors, ranging from neutral apricot to vibrant hues of blue and green. You’ll look like a fashionista in autumn-approved shades or bold holiday-inspired prints. Additionally, the dress features a chic cable knit design and cuffed sleeves for an elevated touch.

The styling options are truly endless, and that’s a huge plus. Channel Lori Harvey or Kendall Jenner‘s pantless vibes by rocking this must-have without stockings. But of course, thick stockings or leggings if fall’s brisk winds are too chilly. If you’re looking for a properly PG-rated ‘fit, team this dress with jeans.

Get the Anrabess Oversized Cable Knit Sweater Dress for just $48 (originally $68) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 13, 2023, but are subject to change.

With nearly 3,000 perfect five-star ratings, this dress is an undeniable hit with shoppers. One shopper left a detailed review of their thoughts. “The oversized fit is stylish and cozy, and the cable knit design adds a touch of texture,” the customer wrote. ” I’ve received so many compliments. The quality is impressive, and it’s versatile for various occasions,” they added.

Get ready to show up and show out this holiday season when you scoop up this oversized sweaterdress. But of course, be sure to snag it while it’s still on sale on Amazon!

See it: Get the Anrabess Oversized Cable Knit Sweater Dress for just $48 (originally $68) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 13, 2023, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? See more fabulous finds from Anrabess here, and don’t forget to check out Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Shop With Us tip: Find the best gifts on Amazon personalized to your shopping history here!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us