Soothe Stressed Skin With This Calming, 4-Ingredient Toner

Do you have a toner in your skincare routine? Maybe you’ve never tried one, were disappointed when you did try one or are just not seeing the best results from your current one. Toners can be the missing key to a successful skincare regimen, but like anything you apply to your face or body, it’s not always easy to find the right one!

Some toners have so many ingredients, we’d have to spend a year just deciding if it might be right for us. Others seem to be 99% alcohol and so drying. But the right toner should balance out the pH of your skin, leaving it happy and ready for the rest of your products. We want to show you our pick of the moment!

Get the Calm Lavender Hydrosol Toner for just $17 at Three Ships!

This toner’s key ingredient is lavender hydrosol water. Hydrosol waters come from flowers, like lavender in this case, and are known for being anti-inflammatory, hydrating, healing and cooling, according to the National Association for Holistic Aromatherapy. Lavender is already known to be soothing, so we love this! Three Ships also claims that this ingredient can be a big help with controlling excess oil!

This plant-derived toner is totally alcohol-free and only has three other ingredients. Super simple — but in the best way. It’s made with anti-aging witch hazel and calming aloe vera, which may help minimize the appearance of pores, as well as glycerin, a favorite for moisturizing and plumping up skin!

Shoppers are loving this cruelty-free, vegan toner. Many agree that it’s “very refreshing” and are calling it a “routine staple” they now “can’t live without.” They’re simply “thrilled with this product” and are super into the scent too, saying it “smells lovely.” We love reading about people’s results too — one shopper said their “chronic irritation and redness was visibly reduced in only a few days of use”! Many say they would recommend to a friend, which we’re not surprised to see, as Three Ships did a survey with 23 participants as well, and 100% agreed that they would also recommend this toner to a friend!

Use this toner after cleansing, morning and/or night, spraying it over your face before following up with serums, treatments and moisturizers. When you run out, you can recycle the glass bottle! Make sure you have a backup ready to go though. You can subscribe to save 10% and always have a fresh bottle ready to go!

