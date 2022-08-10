Refine the Appearance of Oily Skin With Help From This Glow Serum

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Glowy skin is one of the most sought-after aesthetics when it comes to both skincare and makeup. It’s all about creating a natural appearance that’s dewy and gorgeous, which is harder to execute if you have oily skin. We’ve been there!

Excess oil on the skin can lead to breakouts, blemishes and enlarged pores, which doesn’t exactly provide the ideal canvas for a glowy look. Luckily, there are some remedies which may be able to help tone down oiliness without fully stripping the skin of moisture — like this Glow Serum from Three Ships! It’s specifically designed for oily and combination skin to help you achieve the natural sheen without making your skin feel clogged up or congested in the process!

The main ingredient working in this formula is jojoba oil, which is hydrating but still feels lightweight on the face. It’s actually said to be virtually identical to the chemical structure of your skin’s natural oils, so you’re not over-saturating your complexion by using it as a topical treatment. This oil may give you a natural glow while making your pores appear smaller in the process — all while reducing excess oil at the same time. It’s truly incredible!

Vitamin E and camellia oil are also included in this serum’s formula to deliver lightweight hydration and give your skin a dewy vibe without causing you to break out in the process. The vitamin E also allows your skin to appear brighter and more radiant to combat dullness. Okay, we’re intrigued!

You can use this serum in the morning and at night on the face and neck — as the last step in your skincare routine. You may find that you don’t even need to use a moisturizer with this product because of how hydrating it is, but it doesn’t include SPF — so if you’re going outside, make sure that you’re protecting your skin from potentially harmful UV damage. If your skin is especially oily and you notice excess oil after an hour or two, tone down your usage to just once daily and at night to snag the same benefits. Shoppers say this serum has helped them achieve that perfect glow in a matter of days, and claim they’re amazed at the lack of breakouts since it entered their routine. Next stop, glow up!

