Reviewers Are Calling This Hydrating Stem Cell Cream ‘Miraculous’

The more scientific our skincare, the better. The second we see an ingredient like stem cell extract in a serum or cream, we’re instantly intrigued. The creative innovations of the beauty industry are just incredible. Can you believe a product like this is available for an actually affordable price?

While we’d expect something scientific with hundreds of stellar reviews to potentially cost $100 or more, Three Ships is proving that modern, effective skincare doesn’t have to be out of budget. Ready to meet what might be your new holy grail? Say hello to Radiance!

This cream is for all skin types, but if your skin if feeling dry or tight and/or looking dull, you’ll especially want to check it out. It’s made with grape stem cells and natural squalene, aiming to help your skin retain moisture, look radiant and feel comfortable and nourished. This could also lead to less redness and fewer breakouts!

This cream has a lightweight, fast-absorbing formula. It’s also vegan and certified cruelty-free. It’s EWG Verified as well, meaning it’s free of EWG’s “chemicals of concern.” This makes it a safe, reliable clean beauty choice we’d feel comfortable recommending to just about anyone!

Another cool thing about this cream is the opaque pump jar. It’s designed to minimize the cream’s exposure to air and fingertips, therefore shielding it from extra bacteria growth or exposure to sunlight that could make it less effective over time. We’d also just like to say that this style of pump jar is our favorite. It’s fun to use and keeps Us from accidentally using too much as a time!

When tested on 28 participants, 100% said they’d recommend this cream to a friend and that their skin felt hydrated after one use. 96% also noted that this product absorbs easily into skin. We’re not surprised to see reviewers noting similar results. This product has a 4.9 rating right now, with zero one or two-star reviews to be found!

Shoppers say this cream is “incredibly hydrating” and “smooth like butter (but not greasy). They’re deeming it “ideal for everyday use” and say they’ve even been receiving “a lot of compliments” on their skin since they started using it. One even called it a “miraculous answer” to their “extremely dry and sensitive skin”! Sign Us up!

