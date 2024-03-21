Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

The sun is out longer, it’s warmer and the flowers are starting to boom — spring is here! While there are many aesthetics predicted to become popular during the season, it’s easier to start with simple takes. The prairie or western aesthetic is gaining traction in fashion (thanks, Queen Bey), and it’s an easy trend to follow — seriously! If you want to try it but don’t want to break the bank on acquiring new gear, we found the perfect piece for you! This lightweight mini dress offers a bit of whimsy and nostalgia — and it’s only $16 at Walmart!

Related: 13 Transitional Dresses That Are Universally Flattering The weather is always particularly tricky as the seasons prepare to change. We’re officially two weeks away from the spring equinox, and the weather has been beyond up and down as we transition out of winter. Those of Us in New York City were basking in sunny, 60-degree weather one day — and were hit […]

This Time and Tru Women’s Faux Wrap Midi Dress is a kitschy way to remain cool and stylish this spring. The dress relies on a 100% rayon material for sheen and breathability — and comes with two side-seam pockets. Also, this frock has an elasticized waist — for comfort — and a ruffled hem for drama.

Get the Time and Tru Women’s Faux Wrap Midi Dress for $16 (was $19) at Walmart!

When styling this prairie-inspired dress, it would be best to lean into its aesthetic gracefully. For example, you can rock it with espadrilles or sandals with a billowing hat for a look that will keep you cool all season long. Of course, you can also coordinate it with heels and a statement-making bag for a more formal occasion. Further, this option comes in four colors and has an XS to XXXL size range.

In regards to this pretty midi dress, a satisfied Walmart shopper gushed, “I love everything about it. It does run a bit big, but it still looks great. It’s 100% Rayon, so you will have to iron it. This is a perfect dress through spring and summer with plenty of coverage from the sun. One more reviewer noted, “I like the pattern, material, and the fact that it has pockets.”

Now that we’re officially in spring, there’s never been a better time to buy a new flirty dress. If you’re looking for one, this trendy, long-sleeve variation will help you appear fashion-forward and breezy all spring and summer long!

See it: Get the Time and Tru Women’s Faux Wrap Midi Dress for $16 (was $19) at Walmart!

Want to see some other options available at Walmart? Shop more dresses we found below:

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more from Time and Tru here, and don’t forget to scope out the Walmart sale section for more great finds!