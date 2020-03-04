Spring is officially in the air! The new season is so close that we can almost smell it, and we can’t wait for warmer temperatures and sunshine to come back into our lives. Before we know it, it will be April — and you don’t want to find yourself without a number of seasonal staples to get you started on a fashionable foot.

We’re starting to prep now, and Macy’s is lending Us a helping hand and making sure our spring style is all set. Right now, they’re even giving shoppers an extra discount on tons of items during their Spring Preview Sale — and this Tommy Hilfiger dress caught our eye immediately!

Get the Tommy Hilfiger Diana Floral-Print Chiffon Midi Dress for $139 at Macy’s — and get an extra 25% off with code: PREVIEW at checkout through March 9, 2020!

This romantic, whimsical and floral chiffon frock from Tommy Hilfiger is exactly the vibe that we’re going as we pack our puffers away. Its subtle hues and delicate design are swoon-worthy, and it’s without a doubt one of the dreamiest dresses we’ve seen lately!

The crinkled chiffon fabric that this dress is fashioned from is as light as air and will feel ultra-soft against the skin. The skirt reaches about halfway down below the knee, which is a modest length that’s modern without being matronly. The crewneck neckline keeps this dress’ design on the casual side, while the billowy, sheer sleeves are cuffed at the wrist to create an elegant shape.

This dress might seem like it’s made for garden parties, but we can assure you that it’s more versatile than it initially appears. You can easily make this dress fit for a casual occasion by teaming it with some white sneakers and a jean jacket — and if you’re going to a formal affair, some strappy sandals and sparkly statement earrings will do the trick!

We think this Tommy Hilfiger dress will work particularly well if you have an outdoor wedding approaching. Not only will it be a hit in all of your Instagram Story posts from the reception, the longer length and sleeves will help keep you warm when the sun goes down.

