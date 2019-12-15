



A great leather jacket is something that everyone needs in their wardrobe. Although in the past genuine leather was generally more desirable, faux leather has gained immense popularity and we’re seriously obsessed. These alternative styles truly look like the real thing — and are much more sustainable and affordable!

Not all faux-leather jackets are made the same, however. There are certain brands and styles that we can tell put extra effort into guaranteeing their pieces look amazing. We’re especially loving this moto biker-style jacket from Topshop, which also happens to be 40% off!

Get the Topshop Teddy Faux Leather Biker Jacket (originally $95) on sale for just $57, available from Nordstrom!

This classic faux-leather jacket will surely fit into everyone’s wardrobe. It’s a closet staple and we think that everyone needs to own at least one of these jackets. If you told Us that this was a real leather jacket, we’d definitely believe you. It’s honestly one of the best faux options that we’ve seen as of late, which we’re thrilled about!

The black jacket is cut in your standard moto style and the hem is slightly cropped and meant to hit right at the hips. It features a ton of silver zippers that contrast nicely with it and give it some added dimension and edge. It has side zip pockets on either side and a front zip closure.

There are also zippers on the cuffs of this jacket which you can keep open or closed — depending on the weather or the look that you’re going for. The jacket comes fully lined and there is a snap button closure at the bottom.

This jacket can look great with a casual ensemble or with a dressier look. Throw it on over a T-shirt and jeans with sneakers for an afternoon of running errands — or pair it with a flowy dress and some heels for a night out. You can choose between regular and petite lengths to ensure that the fit works with everyone’s body. We can’t wait to rock this piece that shoppers say is the “perfect” black leather moto jacket — and we’re certain that we’re going to love it just as much as the reviewers do!

