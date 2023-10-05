7 Tory Burch Sale Steals to Elevate Your Fall Style

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
Revamping your wardrobe is one of the perks of a new season. Swapping out items that are either too warm or not warm enough is necessary to ensure your protection as temperatures transition from balmy to brisk. Now that fall is in full swing, it’s the ideal time to add shoes, totes, tops and jewelry to your closet.
Thankfully, Tory Burch has Us covered with a brand new Fall Event. The beloved designer is offering up to 30% off must-have totes, flats, sandals and so much more. While there are some initial markdowns, you’ll get 25% off when you spend $200+, and 30% off when you spend $500+! Quite frankly, shop fast because these deals are just that good — simply add to cart to get in on the action! We’ve rounded up seven of our favorite items below for your convenience!
Tory Burch Small Kira Quilted Satchel
Get ready to meet your new everyday bag. This quilted satchel features luxurious gold hardware and a Double T graphic turn-lock closure. Swoon!
Tory Burch Heavy French Terry Sweatshirt
Bundle up! This cozy crewneck will keep you warm on brisk fall mornings thanks to heavy French terry cotton.
Tory Burch Printed Silk Twill Bow Blouse
Get ready for tons of water cooler chats when you show up to the office in this blouse. The twill bow adds a dainty finish.
Tory Burch Banana Chelsea Boot
Elevate your go-to brunch shoes with these trendy Chelsea boots. The curved heel detail adds a chic twist to the classic boot style!
Tory Burch Small Ever-Ready Zip Tote
This zip tote lives up to the name ever-ready. You’ll be ready for whatever the day brings when you rock the functional, water-resistant canvas bag. Along with a zip top and matching pouch, it features slim straps which glide over the shoulders.
Tory Burch Eleanor Hoop Earrings
You can style these delicate hoops for day or night. Gotta love the versatility!
Tory Burch Georgia Ballet Flats
Put your best foot forward in one of this season’s biggest shoe trends. Ballet flats are back, and these trendy shoes feature minimal-yet-chic detailing which makes them stand out.
Not what you’re looking for? See everything available at Tory Burch now here!
