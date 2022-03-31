Tory Burch Has So Many Sandals on Major Sale — Starting at Just $49

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

The looming summer season is making Us want to do some serious shopping, but we also don’t care to spend a ton of money on styles that we can’t rock just yet. We won’t find a ton of warm-weather wear up for grabs at a discount right now since summer is still months away, but luckily we were able to find a slew of sandals on sale at Tory Burch!

If you’re in the mood for a new pair of shoes to show off your first pedicure of the season, we have all of the styles you need. From heeled sandals to comfier flats, you’ll be able to find the ideal shoes for you from our selection below!

These Cute Chunky Slides

When we saw these super trendy sandals, they immediately caught our eye — and we couldn’t believe their sale price! One shopper even claims to these shoes in every single color, so to say that these are obsession-worthy is a serious understatement.

Get the Eleanor Crystal Slide (originally $348) on sale for just $239 at Tory Burch!

These Heeled Block Sandals

Reviewers say that whenever they wear these amazing heels, they score compliments galore — and we’re not at all surprised by that! They’re the ultimate shoes that you can team with all of your favorite summer dresses — plus, they’re available in three different leather shades.

Get the Patos Multi-Disk Heeled Sandal (originally $328) on sale for just $229 at Tory Burch!

These Snakeskin Mules

If you want to add some height to your silhouette but still feel comfortable, these sandals are absolutely perfect. They offer up a mid-sized heel that’s just under two inches tall, and we adore the snakeskin treatment on the leather straps!

Get the Basket-Weave Block Heel (originally $298) on sale for just $139 at Tory Burch!

These Grecian-Inspired Sandals

If you want to feel like a goddess this summer, these are the sandals you need on your feet! The brown shade is a solid universal color, and we love how the gold accent disc pairs with the leather straps.

Get the Patos Multi-Strap Sandal (originally $298) on sale for just $139 at Tory Burch!

These Woven Leather Sandals

These simple flat sandals are the chicest complement for any casual ensemble. They go well with jeans, dresses, skirts and so much more!

Get the Basket-Weave Slide (originally $258) on sale for just $139 at Tory Burch!

These Adorable Fuzzy Slides

We still love wearing furry slides when it’s warm out, and these slides are the dreamiest pair to pick up! They’re cozy and comfy, but won’t make your feet feel boiling hot.

Get the Jeweled Shearling Slide (originally $298) on sale for just $209 at Tory Burch!

These Classic Thong Flip Flops

Upgrade your poolside shoe game by picking up these flip flops! They come in so many fun bright color combo options that will surely match all of your favorite swimwear.

Get the Mini Minnie Flip-Flop (originally $98) on sale for just $49 at Tory Burch!

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more sandals on sale and shop all of the latest women’s styles available at Tory Burch here!

