Sweater weather is our time to shine! Would you rather sweat in a sundress or cozy up in a cardigan? Exactly. But with all of the different types of knits out there, it can be tricky to choose which ones to invest in for fall. If you ask Us, striped sweaters will never go out of style. And this season, we’re particularly excited to rock the trendy tone of brown. Craving chocolate? We’ve got you covered!

This contrast color crewneck looks like a designer splurge when in reality, it’s an Amazon steal! So sneaky. Between the thick ribbed knit and the unique pattern, this sweater is anything but basic. Get ready for all the compliments with this popular pullover — on sale now for 46% off!

Get the Kirundo 2023 Fall Fashion Striped Contrast Color Sweater for just $32 (originally $60) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 19, 2023, but are subject to change.

Whenever we don’t know what to wear in autumn, a striped sweater is always the answer. This Kirundo contrast crewneck is such a chic closet staple! Meeting up with a friend for coffee or going into the office for work? Pair this pullover with black jeans and booties. Dressing up for date night? Sub out the denim for faux leather or try a mini skirt and tall boots instead. And while we’re still in these transitional temperatures, you can’t go wrong with a black or white tee tucked into blue jeans with this sweater over your shoulders.

If the brown and black color combo isn’t your cup of tea, you can choose beige and black, black and white, burgundy and black, grey and white, navy and white or rust orange and white instead. Regardless of the shade you choose, this striped sweater is effortlessly elegant.

This thick knit truly feels like a luxury label! Between the ribbed cuffs and the uniquely striped design, this sweater has an elevated edge. Stay warm all fall and winter in this dreamy deal from Amazon!

