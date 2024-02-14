Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

You know that feeling when you discover something new and just know it’s about to be a hit? There’s a sense of satisfaction in being the first to trial a trend. We’ve been on the lookout for something new and exciting to get through the next few cold months, but we’re not in the market for something everyone already has. At the same time, we don’t want to buy something totally new to the market that doesn’t have credible reviews to back it up. What a dilemma!

There are a few stipulations to our search; first, the item has to be geared toward winter; second, it has to be trendsetting; third, it has to be comfortable; fourth, it has to be versatile. Does this mystical garment even exist?

The answer is yes, and it comes in the form of a cardigan. Dad and mom jeans, move over! This grandma-style sweater nails the vintage clothing aesthetic. It’s not actually a sweater your grandma would wear, but it has some of the characteristics to suit the current obsession with eclectic grandparent style. This sweater seamlessly combines classic and preppy styles, a collision of worlds we don’t typically see — and we’re all about it.

But unlike your grandma’s sweater, this one is soft, not scratchy, as it’s made of 100% cotton. Checkered knit gives your outfit a dynamic look — without being overpowering — and the garment is thick enough to keep you warm. Large buttons on the front add a delicate flair and boost the versatility element.

Speaking of versatility, this sweater is the ideal layering piece for all of your tees, tanks and puffers. The simplicity allows you to rock it with patterned and solid-colored tops alike, or you can button the sweater all the way up and wear it on its own. (Or you can do both; it’s easy to change it up depending on your fashion mood!)

For a casual, day-to-day outfit, try wearing this sweater unbuttoned or half-buttoned with a cropped tank, layered jewelry, wide-leg jeans and a pair of sneakers. If you’re wearing it to work, we love the look of the sweater buttoned with a sleek pair of black dress pants. And for those days when you go straight from work to dinner with friends, you won’t need to change clothes — you’re covered on the fashion front for both occasions!

The cardigan comes in 12 different colors, all of which you can dress up or down. Grab one for you and one for your grandmother… we’re certain she’ll approve! As the old saying goes, “If you wouldn’t be comfortable wearing it in front of your grandma, you probably shouldn’t wear it.” We’re not sure about all that, but we’re sure all shoppers will adore this trendy and cozy cardigan too!

See it: Get the PrettyGarden Knit Cardigan Sweater Trendy Jacket for $34 (originally $46) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Shop other cardigan sweaters on Amazon and don’t forget to check out Amazon’s Daily Deals here!