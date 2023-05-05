Cancel OK
Trucker Hats Are the New Graphic Tee! Shop Our 7 Favorites Under $37

trucker hats
Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Remember when Von Dutch trucker hats were all the rage in the early 2000s? Well, they’re back, baby! Baseball caps are still very much in, but trucker hats are the top trend right now. These graphic styles are a great form of self-expression, allowing you to share a message that resonates with you or just a logo that you like. Trucker hats add an instant cool factor to your outfit. All the fashion girlies are rocking this look!

Stay up to date with one of these seven trucker hats from Amazon under $37! Not only are these caps trendy, but they’re also trusty. Trucker hats protect Us from the sun on a bright summer day and also cover up a bad hair day. Hats off to these versatile, vintage-inspired hats!

Yellowstone Adjustable Snapback Mesh Trucker Hat

Yellowstone trucker hat
Calling all Yellowstone fans! Show some love for your favorite show with this Yellowstone mesh trucker hat that mentions Dutton Ranch.

$20.00
Citrusy Boutique Trucker Hat — 2 Pack

two-pack trucker hats
Two-for-one deal! This trucker hat set includes a white peachy style and a pink “Stay Golden” piece. Both caps are so cute!

$33.00
Salty Crew Frenzy Retro Trucker Hat

Salty Crew trucker hats
This unisex Salty Crew retro trucker hat feels like summer! Kick back on the beach with the wind in your hair and this hat on your head.

$30.00
Good Vibes Vintage Patch Trucker Hat

Good Vibes trucker hats
Good vibes only! We’re digging the colorful design of this trucker hat. Spread some positivity with your summer style!

$25.00
Funky Junque Criss-Cross Beach Please Ponytail Hat

Beach Please trucker hat
This criss-cross trucker hat is genius! Thanks to the elastic bands in back, you can rock a high ponytail with this hat. Also, we love the “Beach Please” logo!

$25.00
Jeep Have Fun Out There Patch Garment Washed Trucker Hat

Jeep trucker hat
Enjoy the ride with this classic Jeep trucker hat. Whether or not you drive a Jeep, you’ll look so stylish sporting this retro cap.

$35.00
Muka Smiley Face Trucker Hat

smiley face trucker hat
Smiles for miles! Just like this trucker hat says, everything is alright. Look on the bright side with this cheerful cap!

$25.00
