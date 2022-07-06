These Flattering Wide-Leg Pants Will Transform Your Wardrobe

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Feeling like you’re in a fashion rut? We’ve all been there. Luckily, you don’t have to go on a lavish shopping spree to upgrade your aesthetic. All you need are a few key staples to freshen up what’s already hanging in your closet! It may be as simple as a new top, but we think the easiest and most versatile way to do it is in the form of a new pair of pants.

For summer, we like to keep things light and breezy — so we’re shopping for a specific type of pant. We want flowy, wide-leg bottoms, and there isn’t a pair better than the ones we found from Tronjori!

Get the Tronjori Women’s High Waist Wide Leg Palazzo Pants for prices starting at $21 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 6, 2022, but are subject to change.

These are arguably some of the most flattering pants anyone could wear, regardless of their body type. As the pant legs are ultra-wide, they make curvier body types appear more streamlined and accentuate smaller hips for a fuller-looking figure! The high silhouette also helps snatch the waist, which is always a major plus. Oh, and let’s not forget how these play in the comfort department. Shoppers say these beauties boast an amazing fit and leave them feeling carefree all day long. Easy breezy!

Get the Tronjori Women’s High Waist Wide Leg Palazzo Pants for prices starting at $21 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 6, 2022, but are subject to change.

But here’s the thing: These features are just the tip of the iceberg. What we love most about these pants has to be the diversity they can add to our wardrobe. You can switch up the look of so many different tops with these versatile bottoms by your side! From crop tops to looser blouses that you can tuck in, there are plenty of styling options available for you to try. The pants come in a slew of amazing colors and a few prints. Your perfect pair is just a click away! After that, the world is your oyster when it comes to creating new #OOTDs with these pants on deck!

See it: Get the Tronjori Women’s High Waist Wide Leg Palazzo Pants for prices starting at $21 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 6, 2022, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more styles from Tronjori and shop all of the clothing, shoes and jewelry available at Amazon! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!