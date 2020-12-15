This Tie-Dye Pajama Set Was Made for Cozy Winter Instagram Posts

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Yes, we’re still all about the tie-dye obsession! While we loved rocking our DIY brights in the height of summer, we’re going for a different vibe now that winter’s setting in. We’re looking for a take on the trend that makes Us feel cozy and ethereal — a specific type of pattern, just like this.

Now, this isn’t your traditional pinwheel tie-dye — it’s cloud-like, dreamy and ideal for relaxing at home. This set from Amazon is exactly what we want right now — it’s made for keeping warm as temperatures plummet, plus it’s totally Instagram-worthy!

Get the TSMNZMU Women’s Tie Dye Casual 2Pcs Sleepwear Pajama Set for prices starting at $28, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 15, 2020, but are subject to change.



This popular set includes a long-sleeve crewneck top and a pair of high-waisted joggers. The pants have elastic in the waistband and an adjustable drawstring which truly comes in handy when delicately tucking in the top! But of course, there are no rules here — you can mix and match each piece with other comfy tops and bottoms that you already own for a bit of variety.

The tie-dye on these sets has a monochromatic aesthetic, and the pattern is more neutral than typical versions. All of the shades are subdued and pastel-like, which can help put Us in a relaxed mood for bedtime (and early morning lattes).

Matching pajamas have become a fashion staple since quarantine kicked off! We undoubtedly feel more put together in complementary sleepwear, and we’re always down to add to the collection. If you’re still wearing boxer shorts and a casual tee to bed, it may be time for a PJ upgrade — and this set is your best bet. Not only is the price right, it’s going to make quite a splash on your social media.

