The delicate skin around our eyes is pretty difficult to deal with. It tends to show signs of aging faster than the rest of our skin, and it’s the first to give us away when we’re super tired or upset. It darkens, it puffs up, it sags, it wrinkles — make it stop!

This is exactly why we specifically use an eye cream in addition to just a face moisturizer in our skincare routine. Our eye area needs that extra bit of love, and TULA is piling on the love with its newest replenishing eye cream!

Get the Eye Recharge + Replenish Pro-Ferm Overnight Complex for just $56 at TULA with free shipping! Sign up for auto-delivery to save 15%!

This is an eye treatment that “works overtime, overnight.” Its pillowy formula is heavenly — shoppers say it “feels so good” — and it works hard to help you make the most of your beauty sleep. Looking to combat the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles like crow’s feet? Want more elasticity? Wish your skin looked healthier and felt suppler? This eye cream is for you!

This treatment, which claims to hydrate skin for up to 12 hours at a time, contains many nourishing ingredients, including popular botanical retinol alternative Bakuchiol, which is a great choice for sensitive skin. The formula is also dermatologist-tested, ophthalmologist-tested and non-comedogenic, as well as free of parabens, sulfates, phthalates, mineral oil, fragrance, dairy, gluten, silicone and other no-nos you’d typically steer away from in beauty!

This eye cream’s formula does contain the special Pro-Ferm overnight complex, working to provide intensive care while ingredients like chamomile and green algae keep skin soothed. This cream is also rich in prebiotics and probiotic extracts to really round things out!

This cream is already collecting some seriously phenomenal reviews, with shoppers saying their eye area looks “firmer and refreshed” and that it makes their lines “fade away.” They say it feels “super creamy and rich” — “like pillows” — but isn’t greasy. One even reported that their “dark mom circles are a thing of the past” after “powering through sleepless nights for almost a year”!

This new eye cream is for all skin types and is recommended for nightly use. Remember, the under-eye area is important, but you can use it on your brow bone and upper eyelids as well for all-around results!

