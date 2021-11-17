Beat the Best Black Friday Discounts With These Early Sales on UGGs

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

When we think of winter weather, one footwear brand immediately comes to mind: UGG. These classic sheepskin shoes have been keeping us warm for decades. And while UGGs have never gone out of style, the cozy boots, slippers and sneakers are particularly on trend today. Celebs from Gigi Hadid to J.Lo have been spotted rocking UGGs this season, so you know these shoes are stylish.

Black Friday is only a week away, but you don’t need to wait until then to score some amazing deals on UGGs! We found the best early sales on this coveted collection from Amazon, Macy’s, Nordstrom and Zappos. Get a head start on holiday shopping — browse these steals before they sell out!

These Tall Suede Boots

Keep it cozy in UGG’s signature suede silhouette. These tall slip-on boots with faux-fur trim and shearling lining are a seasonal staple. Shoppers rave that these shoes are comfortable and warm!

Get the Koolaburra by UGG Shara Tall Slip-On Boot for just $80 (originally $100) at Zappos!

These Leopard-Print Ankle Boots

Take a walk on the wild side in these subtle snow leopard ankle boots. Spice up your winter-wear with these sheepskin shoes, available in black, white and pink. One customer gushed, “Love these boots! Fit great and fun fashion statement AND comfortable. Had lots of compliments!”

Get the UGG Women’s Classic Mini Snow Leopard Ankle Boots starting at just $120 (originally $160) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 17, 2021, but are subject to change.

These Sheepskin Slingback Slippers

Social media star Addison Rae told New York Magazine’s The Strategist, “I wear these everywhere. I bought them a few months ago, and I’ve literally worn them every single day since. They’re so cute and they’re insanely comfortable. I like that they have the band in the back because, first of all, they stay on my foot. Second, I feel like the band almost makes them less of a home slipper and something I can wear casually out of the house.” Sold!

Get the UGG Women’s Oh Yeah Slipper starting at just $60 (originally $100) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 17, 2021, but are subject to change.

These Leopard Slip-On Sneakers

Introducing your new everyday slip-on sneaker! These leopard-print shoes are super cute and comfy. Instantly elevate any ensemble with these cool kicks — pair them with boyfriend jeans and a sweater or a knit dress.

Get the UGG Cahlvan Slip-On Sneaker for just $83 (originally $110) at Nordstrom!

These ’90s-Inspired Sneakers

Throw it back to the ’90s with these stylish slip-on sneakers. One satisfied shopper said, “I needed sneakers that are as comfortable as my UGG classics and these are great, well worth the price.” Get ready to receive all the compliments year-round!

Get the UGG Women’s LA Flex Sneakers for just $84 (originally $120) at Macy’s!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!