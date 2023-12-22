Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

I absolutely love wearing skirts. But sometimes it just isn’t feasible to wear them. It might be too cold outside, or the situation doesn’t call for it. Worst of all, I might feel like wearing a miniskirt, but I don’t feel like being ogled or letting someone see a little too much when I lean over. It’s never a fun time, right? In a perfect world, we’d never have to worry about these things, but of course, we don’t live in a perfect world, and people like to stare.

So if I wear a skirt, I usually end up wearing tights, shorts, or some sort of cover-up so I don’t give anyone an eyeful or freeze to death in cooler weather. It’s not ideal, especially since I would prefer bare legs most of the time. But if I’m going to wear shorts or leggings underneath, it would be so much easier for me if they were built into the skirt, like a skort.

I’m pleased to say I found the perfect solution to this problem, and one that looks absolutely stunning, too. Plus, it doesn’t cost an arm and a leg. If you want to solve the same issues with your wardrobe choices, you can go shop Amazon right now for this amazing piece.

Get the Uhnmki High Waist Yoga Pants with Skirt for just $18 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 21, 2023, but are subject to change.

The Uhnmki High Waist Yoga Pants with Skirt is one of the most comfortable skirts/legging combination you’ll ever wear. Really, they’re more like leggings, because they do cling to your form. Crafted from knitted fabric, these leggings’ most important aspect are their flowing, pleated built-in skirt. Its ruffle design is complemented by an asymmetrical hem and a tie that looks as though you tied on a jacket around your waist. Boom! No peeking, no flashing, and no chafing. You just look like you’re wearing a two-piece outfit and a great top.

This is the perfect piece for anyone who wants to cover up a little more without sacrificing their look. Personally, I like to wear a lot of T-shirts that I’ve performed “surgery” on in contrasting colors, like a white shirt with the black pair, and my trusty sneakers for a fun, sporty outfit that still has a touch of fun. And I don’t have to pull on a pair of leggings and then find a skirt while hoping the combination doesn’t look silly when paired together.

And since these skirted leggings come in four different colors, there are plenty of hues to go with whichever top you’re interested in donning. You can try lots of fun color combinations to see what works.

These leggings are a new addition to Amazon, so they’re without reviews just yet, but I can tell you from personal experience that the black color is one of my new go-to bottoms for cold weather, staying covered up, and ultimately staying comfortable.

If you love kicking skirts up a notch (but not letting anyone see everything), you’re going to want to grab a pair ASAP.

