Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
Ulta’s late summer version of its iconic 21 Days of Beauty event has been going strong, and you still have time to shop! New beauty steals drop every single day, with everything marked down to 50% off. So many top beauty brands are in this sale, including some first-time finds and surprises!
Considering there are always numerous online only deals in the 21 Days of Beauty, we highly recommend checking back every day on the site to do your shopping. Plus, each deal only lasts for 24 hours! Want to see what’s available today and throughout the rest of the sale? Save this page and come back every day to nab your faves!
September 13
- Tarte Amazonian Clay Blushes & Bronzers (originally starting at $29-30), now starting at $15 — online only!
- Smashbox The Original Photo Finish Smooth & Blur Oil-Free Primer (originally $42), now $21
- Origins Ginzing Vitamin C & Niacinamide Eye Cream (originally $37), now $19 — online only!
- Beauty Bakerie Face Flour Baking Powder (originally $24), now $12
- Sacheu Facial Roller Stainless Steel (originally $35), now $18 — online only!
- LORAC PRO Palette Artist Edition Meraki (originally $49), now $25 — online only!
September 14
- Estée Lauder DayWear Multi-Protection Anti-Oxidant 24H-Moisture Crème Broad Spectrum SPF 15 (originally $59), now $30 — online only!
- MAC Blushes (originally starting at $28), now starting at $14
- St. Tropez Self Tan Express Kit & Bronzing Mousse (originally starting at $20), now starting at $10
- Kopari Beauty Ultra Restore Body Butter with Hyaluronic Acid (originally $32), now $16
- Klairs Supple Preparation Facial Toner & Unscented Toner (originally $22), now $11 — online only!
- Live Tinted Hueglow (originally $34), now $17 — online only!
September 15
- IT Cosmetics Bye Bye Serums (originally $29), now $15
- PMD Personal Microderm Pro – Microdermabrasion Tool in Blush (originally $199), now $99.50
- Dermablend Loose Setting Powder & Illuminating Banana Powder (originally $29), now $15
- Buxom Power-full Plump Lip Balm & Scrub (originally $19), now $10 — online only!
- Clear Solutions select products (originally starting at $16), now starting at $8 — online only!
September 16
- Clinique High Impact Mascara & Take The Day Off Makeup Remover (originally $23), now $12
- SeroVital Advanced (originally $139), now $70
- Lancome Advanced Génifique Radiance Boosting Serum & Eye Cream (originally starting at $52), now starting at $26 — online only!
- Clinique High Impact Lash Amplifying Serum (originally $49), now $25 — app exclusive!
- And one surprise beauty steal from Benefit that will be revealed on the 16th!
September 17
- Kylie Cosmetics Matte Lip Kit (originally $32), now $16
- Too Faced Hangover Primers (originally $36), now $18 — online only!
- Peach & Lily Power Cocktail Lactic Acid Repair Serum & Wild Dew Treatment Essence (originally starting at $39), now starting at $20
- r.e.m. beauty Eyeliners (originally starting at $17), now starting at $9 — online only!
- And one surprise beauty steal from Yves Saint Laurent that will be revealed on the 17th!
Check back on the main 21 Days of Beauty page to see the surprise beauty steals on their reveal days and shop more from Ulta here!
Not done shopping? Shop more of our favorite products below:
- 10 of the Best Full-Coverage Foundations for a Flawless Complexion
- 22 Amazing Gifts for Women in Their 60s
- 11 Best Cellulite Treatments for Women
Browse fashion, beauty and health products. Also, check out our gift guides.
This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.
The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!
For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!