You’ll Want To Wear This Versatile Crepe Dress Anywhere

There are some pieces of clothing that you’ll likely only wear once. There are others that you’ll buy and wear over and over again. Universal Standard is the home to several of the pieces you’ll want to whip out over and over for a variety of different occasions.

Universal Standard has a variety of attractive clothing for everyone of all shapes and sizes. And there’s one piece in particular we happen to love that we know you will, too. The Henning x US Carlisle Crepe Dress will be your new go-to for any occasion, and you’ll find plenty of different ways to wear it, all for under $200!

Not sure you believe the hype just yet? Just keep reading, and you’ll be sold soon enough. In fact, you’ll wonder why you hadn’t shopped this dress sooner!

The Henning x US Carlisle Crepe Dress is a flattering cut that can look good on just about anyone! Not only does it make the perfect dress for work, but it can power through a night of partying, too. It has a simple, classic silhouette with princess seams and double-faced crepe fabric for a unique look.

The sleeveless dress comes in two colors: Black and Nori, and it’s the perfect length and cut for whatever you have planned. You can style it with a funky leather jacket to add a bit of edge, or pair it with some stylish stockings for a sweet date night look. Whatever you choose to do, your look is set.

All of these versatile looks for less than $200 and just one dress in your closet? It might be hard to believe, but that’s what this dress can do for you.

So whether you buy it right now or you decide to keep an eye out for potential sales in the future, you won’t go wrong with this dress. And your figure will be thanking you, too!

Get the Henning x US Carlisle Crepe Dress for just $188 at Universal Standard! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 31, 2024, but are subject to change.

