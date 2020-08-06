These Boho Joggers Are the Definition of Chic Comfort

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

You wouldn’t think to put loungewear and chic in the same sentence. Usually our loungewear collections consist of basic leggings, oversized tees and cute pullovers or hoodies. It’s fine to wear these types of pieces at home or on casual days, but do we feel stylish in them? Not always.

But you will definitely feel as boho-chic as can be when wearing these awesome printed joggers! They’re as comfortable as a pair of leggings, but you definitely won’t look basic in them!

Get the Urban CoCo Women’s Boho Yoga Harem Jogger Pants for $17, available on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 3, 2020, but are subject to change.



These joggers are high-waisted and they have a drawstring that you can adjust to your body. They’re super loose in the legs and they bunch at the ankles to create a harem-style look. These pants also have pockets, which isn’t usually common when it comes to this particular type of design!

These pants are made from a wonderfully light cotton-blend material that’s perfect for the summertime. They come in so many different amazing prints — from intricate geometric patterns to stunning florals. There’s also a fun pineapple-themed design and other graphics available. The options are endless!

Urban CoCo Women’s Boho Yoga Harem Jogger Pants

Get the Urban CoCo Women’s Boho Yoga Harem Jogger Pants for $17, available on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 3, 2020, but are subject to change.

These pants aren’t just for lounging, You can definitely style them into a cute look that’s worthy of an Instagram photo! Throw on a tight crop top and some heeled sandals and you’re good to go. You can wear these pants to the beach, or even as PJ bottoms!

Shoppers warn that you should definitely size up if you want to get the true loose fit that these pants have. And it’s important to take care of these pants if you want them to last. Because the material is so thin, it’s probably best to hand wash them as opposed to throwing them in the machine. These types of bottoms are delicate, but with the proper care you’ll be wearing these pants on repeat!

See it: Get the Urban CoCo Women’s Boho Yoga Harem Jogger Pants for $17, available on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 3, 2020, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more styles from Urban CoCo and shop all of the women’s casual fashion available on Amazon! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon legging dupes and pretty much anything about the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!