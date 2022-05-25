Deals of the Day! Shop These Home Essentials From UsNow

Disclosure: UsNow is a sister company of a360 Media, LLC — the publisher of Us Weekly.

Here at Shop With Us, we’re always on the lookout for the best deals, discounts and deductions on the market. Savings? Sign Us up! Markdowns? We’re down! So, we were pleasantly surprised to discover all of the amazing products currently on sale at UsNow. From home goods to accessories, these everyday essentials will elevate your space and state of being. Whether you’re pampering yourself with some self-care or treating a loved one with a gift, these steals are such a good call. We picked seven of our favorite finds below. Act fast before they sell out!

This Red Light Therapy Device

Retail therapy and red light therapy at the same time! This portable red light device may help improve skin complexion, reduce pain and inflammation, and enhance full-body wellness.

Get the Vital Red Light Vital Charge for $263 (originally $329) at UsNow!

This Gold Love Necklace

All you need is love! Spell it out with this 14k yellow gold necklace. This jewelry would make the sweetest present!

Get the Saint Moran Love Lariat Necklace for $100 (originally $125) at UsNow!

This Straw Fringe Clutch

Available in blue, beige and navy, this crochet fringe handbag is a summer staple. The boho vibes are totally on trend this season.

Get the Lisi Lurch Frida Clutch for $55 (originally $78) at UsNow!

This Cotton Weighted Blanket

Stay calm with this 100% cotton blanket that feels like a gentle hug. Adults and kids alike can benefit from this relaxing therapeutic experience.

Get the Baloo Living The Mini Cool Cotton Weighted Blanket for $149 at UsNow!

This Refillable Body Wash Kit

Going green! Shoutout to this sustainable body wash kit for supporting the planet with its plant-powered, vegan formula and plastic-free packaging. Plus, it’s super moisturizing for your skin!

Get the Myro Refillable Body Wash Starter Kit (2-Pack) for $28 (originally $40) at UsNow!

This Ombre Serving Tray

You got served! Former Real Housewives of New York City Jill Zarin and daughter Ally Shapiro teamed up on this gorgeous ombre serving tray, a lovely piece for entertaining.

Get the Jill & Ally Lucite Ombre Serving Tray for$49 (originally $70) at UsNow!

This Dinnerware Set

Back to basics! This chic kit has everything you need for hosting a dinner party — four big plates, four small plates, four bowls, four mugs, four all-purpose glasses, four wine glasses, eight forks, four knives and eight spoons. Bon appétit!

Get the Leeway Home The Full Way for $206 (originally $275) at UsNow!

