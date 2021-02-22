This 2-Piece Ribbed Lounge Set Is the Most Stylish Way to Relax

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Our at-home style has gotten a major boost over the past year. Truth be told, we’ve been picking up new lounge looks left and right — and we can’t stop. Only the comfiest sweats and tops will do for Us! Instead of rocking the same old staples that have lived in our closets for years, we’ve upgraded our loungewear collections to include sets that are both stylish and supremely soft.

Matching sets are trending all over Instagram, and as we approach the spring and summer months, our main priority is scoring more lightweight options. That’s exactly why this ribbed matching two-piece set from Verdusa immediately stole our attention. It’s certainly adorable enough to wear around the house, and it will even become a go-to for casual days out!

This set comes with a cute cropped cami and a pair of high-waisted leggings that are designed in a jogger-like silhouette. They’re form-fitting, which means they feel like leggings — but their drawstring waistband makes them similar to traditional sweats. Both pieces are made from the most plush ribbed knit material that shoppers say has such a light, airy texture, which is ideal as the temperatures start to rise.

Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 22, 2021, but are subject to change.

Right now, this set is available in six different shades, and reviewers are scooping up multiple versions in order to stock their dressers! Curious how to wear this dynamic duo out of the house? For starters, you can team it with classic sneakers and a jean jacket for errands — or opt for strappy heels and a sleek leather jacket for a social event. Unlike some other sets on the market, this outfit has a seriously elevated edge. It can easily be styled to stun at brunch or low-key drinks with friends.

Just a quick note: If you’re ready to pick up one (or more!) of these sets, multiple shoppers claim it runs slightly small. If you’re not sure if your usual order will fit properly, ordering up a size is recommended. Even on your laziest of days, wearing this matching lounge set will make you feel like a fashionista. We’re adding this to our carts immediately!

