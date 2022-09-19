This Pineapple Enzyme Mask Helps to Rid Your Skin of Dullness — Just $18

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Is your skin feeling kind of dreary lately? Maybe your routine hasn’t been refreshed in a bit and you’re searching for the perfect product to boost your complexion’s radiance. For the type of situation when you want to see fast results, a face mask would be our go-to recommendation.

But with all of the different types of masks out there, you may struggle to find the best options to try. We can help with that, because the Doctor’s Visit mask from Versed is destined to be one of our absolute favorites! As its name suggests, this mask will make you feel like you just got a professional treatment done — for a seriously affordable price.

Get the Doctor’s Visit Instant Resurfacing Mask for just $18 at Versed!

This is a resurfacing mask to help slough away any dead skin cells or other buildup that’s creating a dull appearance. It’s super brightening and shoppers say they were able to see a noticeable difference after just one use — and in only two minutes! The mask has a jelly-like texture and is packed with a ton of naturally-derived ingredients, including pineapple and papaya enzymes to help gently exfoliate the skin. Unlike a professional chemical treatment, this mask exfoliates without any burning or skin irritation. This is ideal if you struggle with sensitivity, which many of Us can relate to!

This mask truly gets better with time. You’ll see a difference right away, but the more often you apply it, the more radiant your skin may become! The application process is also incredibly easy, and not at all time-consuming. As we mentioned, after throwing on a thin and even layer throughout the face’s surface area, you just have to wait for two minutes before washing it off with cool water. Definitely time those two minutes precisely, because if you leave it on for longer, you may cause minor damage to your skin.

Shoppers say that with the help of this mask, their skin is fully “reborn” and truly feels like they just left the spa. Use it once a week after cleansing and toning the skin, and it’s best if you do so at night. Though it may feel gentle, this mask is mighty — so make sure you don’t apply any acid-based or retinoid products for at least 24 hours after use. It’s time to give your skin a wake-up call, and this mask is up for the challenge!

