Every so often a designer will come out with a bag that’s deemed the “it” purse — often it’s a highly unattainable bag that only some of Us can dream of, and other times it’s slightly more accessible. But the one thing that almost every designer purse has in common is that it won’t be the cheapest buy.

If you are interested in getting that recognizable designer look for less, Amazon may be of service. We found a canvas tote bag that looks remarkably similar to a top designer tote at a fraction of the cost. If your end game is functionality, this bag may be your perfect pick!

Get the VINMIWE Large Canvas Tote Bag for just $60 on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 22, 2023, but are subject to change.



This structured tote looks similar to one we’ve seen all over social media, letting you get in on the look for less! The shape and style are what this type of bag is about at the end of the day. You can wear it to work, as a handy carry-on while traveling or while you’re out and about on a busy day. Just throw your belongings inside and you’re set!

We want to emphasize that this bag is supremely functional. It has enough room to fit a large laptop, even with a protective case if you have one, plus plenty of space for all of your daily essentials. It has enough width and depth to function the way a proper tote bag should. There may not be a ton of compartments in it, but there’s something to be said about bags like this one that are super easy for tossing your things inside and heading out the door. Any person who’s busy and on the go constantly will get so much use out of this piece!

