Shoes Rubbing Your Heels? Try These $9 Soft Gel Guards

We’re as obsessed with shoes as the next publication, of course, but we’re not going to deny the fact they can come with many issues. Yes, we want a million pairs of shoes, but it’s ultimately pointless if we’re wildly uncomfortable in them. They may cause blisters, rubbing or even bleeding, not to mention the pain you can’t see!

We’re often left with a choice: Do we want to wear the cool shoes and just deal with the pain and broken skin, or do we want to opt for a comfortable pair we don’t like as much? It’s simply an unfair decision — and we don’t want to make it ever again. That’s why we searched for a solution, and we landed on these silicone heel protectors!

Get the ViveSole Silicone Heel Protectors (2 Pairs) for just $9 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 6, 2022, but are subject to change.

These heel guards are made of a soft, latex-free silicone gel. They wrap around the heel and the lower ankle, providing protection from a variety of different woes. Heel spurs? Achilles tendonitis? Rubbing, blistering and bruising? You’ll want to check these out. They’re also awesome for if your heels are typically dry or cracked. Try applying lotion in the morning and then slipping these on once it’s fully absorbed!

These gel guards are very stretchy and flexible so they can fit different foot sizes and shapes, and so when you’re wearing them, you barely even remember they’re there. They’re even perforated for breathability! Just slip them on under your socks or tights (or on top if you prefer) and you’re set for the day!

These ViveSole heel protectors stuck out to Us for numerous reasons. First, they look and sound great. Second, they have fantastic reviews. Third, they’re washable and reusable — and they come with a storage pouch so they don’t get lost in your sock drawer. One of the biggest convincers, however, is that the brand is even used by Adam Vintatieri, former Patriots and Colts kicker and the NFL’s all-time leading scorer!

These heel guards are designed to fit most athletic sneakers, casual shoes, boots and more. Ready to start wearing those cute yet uncomfortable shoes that have been sitting at the back of your closet? This is your moment!

