15 Can’t-Miss Deals in the Walmart Beauty Savings Event

walmart-beauty-sale
Starface and Bliss products on sale at Walmart. Walmart

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Beauty buys! Walmart has seriously stepped up its beauty game over the past few years, stocking some of our favorite brands — and boasting some incredibly good deals. The site’s current Beauty Savings event came at the perfect time too, as we need to adjust our routine for spring and summer!

Below you can shop 15 of our favorite finds in this sale. Shop fast — before prices shoot back up!

walmart-beauty-sale-starface-clean-swipe
Walmart
Was $7On Sale: $6You Save 14%
See it!
walmart-beauty-sale-milani-lipstick
Walmart
Was $9On Sale: $8You Save 11%
See it!
walmart-beauty-sale-differin-gel
Walmart
Was $36On Sale: $30You Save 17%
See it!
walmart-beauty-sale-olay-serum
Walmart
Was $22On Sale: $17You Save 23%
See it!
walmart-beauty-sale-covergirl-skin-milk
Walmart
Was $10On Sale: $9You Save 10%
See it!
walmart-beauty-sale-conair-flat-iron
Walmart
Was $35On Sale: $30You Save 14%
See it!
walmart-beauty-sale-goody-claw-clips
Walmart
Was $13On Sale: $5You Save 62%
See it!
walmart-beauty-sale-hairitage-plastic-bottle
Walmart
Was $9On Sale: $7You Save 22%
See it!
walmart-beauty-sale-uoma-lip-gloss
Walmart
Was $7On Sale: $4You Save 43%
See it!
walmart-beauty-sale-cicatricure-cream
Walmart
Was $17On Sale: $15You Save 12%
See it!
walmart-beauty-sale-eva-avo-oil
Walmart
Was $10On Sale: $9You Save 10%
See it!
walmart-beauty-sale-vitaminsea-sleep-mask
Walmart
Was $18On Sale: $8You Save 56%
See it!
walmart-beauty-sale-bliss-vitamin-c-serum
Walmart
Was $25On Sale: $17You Save 32%
See it!
walmart-beauty-sale-mielle-rice-water
Walmart
Was $10On Sale: $5You Save 50%
See it!
