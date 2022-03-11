5 Trendy Fashion Buys Under $30 — From Dresses to Shoes

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We’re always on the verge of buying ourselves an entire new wardrobe. It’s a natural feeling anyone who cares even a little bit about style can relate to. The only thing that stops us, time and time again, is money.

That’s why we picked out five trendy fashion items all under $30 for you. These spring-friendly pieces don’t look like budget buys either — they’re ultra-cute and will have people asking where you shop. They’ll be shocked when you say Walmart!

These Cotton-Lyocell Trousers

Did you know you could buy Avec Les Filles pieces at Walmart? These pants are about 80% off too! They’re lightweight and breathable, making them perfect for spring, and the paperbag waist is so chic and flattering!

Get the Avec Les Filles Cotton-Lyocell Paperbag Waist Trousers (originally $88) for just $18 at Walmart!

This Go-To Logo Tee

Don’t know what to wear? This 100% cotton Levi’s tee is the easiest go-to. It’s a simple T-shirt, but the recognizable logo and cute colors make it a piece people will compliment again and again. We love that it’s cropped and a little boxy!

Get the Levi’s Cropped Jordie T-Shirt (originally $25) for just $20 at Walmart!

This Flattering Floral Frock

This is bound to become your new favorite spring dress! With its flattering waist tie, sophisticated collar and pretty floral print, we can see why shoppers are going back to buy more than one version of this midi dress!

Get the Time and Tru Short Sleeve Woven Shirt Dress with Tie Front for just $18 at Walmart!



This Lightweight Windbreaker

It’s getting warmer out, but there’s still plenty of rain and wind to come, so it’s time to switch to a lighter jacket like this Reebok windbreaker. It’s a great pick for outdoor jogs, but it’s more than fashionable enough to wear in daily life as well. We love the kangaroo pocket too!

Get the Reebok Essential Woven Printed Quarter Zip Windbreaker for just $25 at Walmart!

These Flatform Sandals

If you’re all about the reemergence of Y2K fashion, definitely check out these shoes! They have a 2 1/2-inch platform and a wide strap upper to keep your foot steady. Such a cute warm weather pick that comes in adorable colors!

Get the No Boundaries Flatform Wedge Sandal for just $20 at Walmart!

