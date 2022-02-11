Friends Won’t Believe You Scored This Adorable Cardigan Set at Walmart

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

If you want to shop for trendy Y2K-inspired pieces that are all the rage lately, where do you go first? Maybe you turn to a store like Urban Outfitters, or perhaps you poke around at Reformation. Amazon is always an option if you’re shopping on a budget — but did you know that Walmart also has plenty of hidden gems just waiting for you?

Of course, discovering these specific styles is easier said than done. Scrolling page after page to find exactly what you’re looking for can be incredibly time consuming, and searches might not yield the results you want. But fear not — we did the digging and found the perfect cardigan set that could just have the vibe you’re in the market for!

This set comes with a cropped knit cardigan and a coordinating cropped tank to match.

This set comes with a cropped knit cardigan and a coordinating cropped tank to match. The cut of both options are the same, but there are two different prints to choose from. The first set is a pale lilac color with purple and white daisies throughout. The second pick is bright green, emblazoned with a psychedelic two-tone checker pattern — and both of these beauties boast that retro flair we’re going for.

A fun detail about this set is that the top underneath also has buttons that run down the front, which looks adorable teamed with the buttons on the actual sweater. While buttons may not be a talking point in most garments, they offer a fresh twist that helps bring this vintage-inspired style into 2022 with ease.

Get the Liv & Lottie Women’s Retro Y2K Cardigan Tank Set for $30 at Walmart!

Considering how fashion-forward this set is, we’re willing to bet that no one will guess you found it at Walmart. It’s currently available for a super affordable price, and the best part is that you’re snagging two pieces in one! Many other retailers may have sweater sets that are somewhat similar to this one, but you’ll surely end up splashing out more cash to score a lookalike aesthetic. Whether you’re styling this set for spring with high-waisted jeans or saving it for festival season, it’s bound to make an impact in your wardrobe. The 2000s era is the toast of the fashion world, and we’re ready to get involved!

See it: Get the Liv & Lottie Women’s Retro Y2K Cardigan Tank Set for $30 at Walmart!

