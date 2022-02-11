Recognize This Floral Dress From ‘Euphoria’? It’s on Sale Now for 30% Off

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Our two guilty pleasures are television and retail therapy. We love the comfort of binge-watching and online shopping, either separately or simultaneously. We get some of our greatest fashion inspiration from on-screen style — gorgeous evening gowns on The Bachelor, fabulous accessories on And Just Like That… Our latest obsession? HBO’s Euphoria. It’s like a time machine back to a very complex high school experience, and we’re hooked. In addition to the juicy drama and gripping performances, we’re drawn to the innovative costume design. While we can’t see ourselves wearing a lot of the cast’s clothing on a daily basis, we did recently spot a dress that is right up our alley.

Kat, played by Barbie Ferreira, wore the cutest mini dress while at dinner with her boyfriend’s parents in episode three. Upon researching this floral frock, we discovered that it’s from one of our favorite sustainable fashion brands, Reformation. Plus, it’s currently on sale at Nordstrom for 30% off. Shop this sundress for spring before it sells out!

Get the Reformation Christine Ruffle Detail Minidress starting at just $153 (originally $218) at Nordstrom! And explore more from Reformation here!

The Reformation Christine Ruffle Detail Minidress is what dress dreams are made of! We’re smitten with everything about this feminine frock — the fit, the pattern and the details. Featuring a sweetheart neck and tie straps, this dress is just darling. It’s lightweight yet lined and made from a breathable fabric. Perfect for twirling! The floral print feels vintage and romantic, and the subtle ruffle hem is a lovely touch.

This minidress is officially our go-to dress for the following occasions: date night, brunch with the gals, vacation, happy hour, the list goes on and on. Can’t you picture yourself enjoying a picnic in this pretty piece? For a daytime look, we plan on pairing this dress with white sneakers or even vibrant sandals for a pop of color. And at night, you can team this beauty with wedges or heels. Add a cardigan or denim jacket, and you’re all set.

Shoppers rave that this frock is extremely flattering! “It’s super cute and can be dressed up or dressed down,” one reviewer reported. “It looks amazing, and very flattering to my body!” Another customer declared, “This is by far my favorite dress. The back of the dress also has a stretch panel in the back which provides some give.” Stretchy and stunning!

