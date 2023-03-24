13 IG-Friendly Outdoor Patio Items to Grab From the Walmart Sale

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
Patio weather is finally upon us once again! We’re so ready to start hosting backyard barbecues and suntanning sessions with friends. Fire pit nights, lounging around reading a book on a weekend, letting the stress melt away in a hot tub or through gardening — we want to live on our patio this spring and summer!
Walmart has some awesome patio finds on sale right now, and we’ve picked out 13 of the most photogenic, outdoor-friendly finds that will look so cute in your backyard and on your Instagram. Shop below!
Noble House Maurice Outdoor Wicker Standing Basket Chair with Cushion
Comfy and cute!
GooingTop 2-Pack Outdoor Lights
Imagine relaxing under these waterproof lights at night!
Mainstays 5’x7′ Gray Global Medallion Outdoor Area Rug
Cozy up your outdoor space with this rug!
Better Homes & Gardens Wood Burning Copper Fire Pit
Say hello to your favorite new gathering spot!
Costway Outdoor Patio Rattan Daybed Pillows Cushioned Sofa
Imagine breezy naps on this beauty!
Artisasset Ktaxon 6-Tier Garden Cart Stand & Flower Pot Plant Holder Display Rack
You can decorate this stunning plant holder with flowers and other decor throughout the year!
lpine Corporation 3-Piece Outdoor Feather Metal Bistro Set
Enjoy your morning coffee or some freshly-squeeze orange juice and breakfast outside with this bistro set!
Gap Home Suji Shibori Outdoor Pillow
Just as you make your living room couch cozier with throw pillows, you can do the same with your outdoor furniture!
ZENY Birdbath
One sure-fire way to have an aesthetic patio? Add a vintage-style bird bath!
SERWALL 10ft Offset Hanging Outdoor Cantilever Patio Umbrella
Oh, how we love some shade!
Devoko Adirondack Classic Patio Lounge Chair
You don’t need to stick with natural wood tones!
Better Homes & Gardens Davenport Outdoor Rectangular Steel Console Table
The perfect spot to set up snacks and drinks!
Van Zyverden Gladiolus Large Flowering Rainbow Mixed Set of 25 Bulbs
You can buy actual flower bulbs from Walmart too!
Looking for more? Explore other patio and garden deals at Walmart here!
Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below:
- 11 Best Boyfriend Jeans That Hug Your Curves
- The 12 Best Padded Socks for Knee and Foot Pain
- Best Wedding Guest Dresses for Winter 2023
Browse fashion, beauty and health products. Also, check out our gift guides.
This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.
The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!
For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!