13 IG-Friendly Outdoor Patio Items to Grab From the Walmart Sale

By
walmart-patio-deals
Fire pit/bistro set. Walmart

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Patio weather is finally upon us once again! We’re so ready to start hosting backyard barbecues and suntanning sessions with friends. Fire pit nights, lounging around reading a book on a weekend, letting the stress melt away in a hot tub or through gardening — we want to live on our patio this spring and summer!

Walmart has some awesome patio finds on sale right now, and we’ve picked out 13 of the most photogenic, outdoor-friendly finds that will look so cute in your backyard and on your Instagram. Shop below!

Noble House Maurice Outdoor Wicker Standing Basket Chair with Cushion

walmart-patio-deals-wicker-chair
Walmart

Comfy and cute!

Was $317On Sale: $259You Save 18%
See it!

GooingTop 2-Pack Outdoor Lights

walmart-patio-deals-outdoor-globe-lights
Walmart

Imagine relaxing under these waterproof lights at night!

Was $18On Sale: $15You Save 17%
See it!

Mainstays 5’x7′ Gray Global Medallion Outdoor Area Rug

walmart-patio-deals-outdoor-rug
Walmart

Cozy up your outdoor space with this rug!

Was $40On Sale: $25You Save 38%
See it!

Better Homes & Gardens Wood Burning Copper Fire Pit

walmart-patio-deals-fire-pit
Walmart

Say hello to your favorite new gathering spot!

Was $249On Sale: $199You Save 20%
See it!

Costway Outdoor Patio Rattan Daybed Pillows Cushioned Sofa

walmart-patio-deals-outdoor-soda
Walmart

Imagine breezy naps on this beauty!

Was $361On Sale: $240You Save 34%
See it!

Artisasset Ktaxon 6-Tier Garden Cart Stand & Flower Pot Plant Holder Display Rack

walmart-patio-deals-plant-stand
Walmart

You can decorate this stunning plant holder with flowers and other decor throughout the year!

Was $65On Sale: $45You Save 31%
See it!

lpine Corporation 3-Piece Outdoor Feather Metal Bistro Set

walmart-patio-deals-bistro-set
Walmart

Enjoy your morning coffee or some freshly-squeeze orange juice and breakfast outside with this bistro set!

Was $350On Sale: $108You Save 69%
See it!

Gap Home Suji Shibori Outdoor Pillow

walmart-patio-deals-outdoor-pillow
Walmart

Just as you make your living room couch cozier with throw pillows, you can do the same with your outdoor furniture!

Was $30On Sale: $8You Save 73%
See it!

ZENY Birdbath

walmart-patio-deals-bird-bath
Walmart

One sure-fire way to have an aesthetic patio? Add a vintage-style bird bath!

Was $31On Sale: $24You Save 23%
See it!

SERWALL 10ft Offset Hanging Outdoor Cantilever Patio Umbrella

walmart-patio-deals-umbrella
Walmart

Oh, how we love some shade!

Was $260On Sale: $88You Save 66%
See it!

Devoko Adirondack Classic Patio Lounge Chair

walmart-patio-deals-adirondak-chair
Walmart

You don’t need to stick with natural wood tones!

Was $100On Sale: $68You Save 32%
See it!

Better Homes & Gardens Davenport Outdoor Rectangular Steel Console Table

walmart-patio-deals-console-table
Walmart

The perfect spot to set up snacks and drinks!

Was $347On Sale: $279You Save 20%
See it!

Van Zyverden Gladiolus Large Flowering Rainbow Mixed Set of 25 Bulbs

walmart-patio-deals-flower-bulbs
Walmart

You can buy actual flower bulbs from Walmart too!

Was $27On Sale: $30You Save -11%
See it!
Looking for more? Explore other patio and garden deals at Walmart here!

Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below:

Browse fashion, beauty and health products. Also, check out our gift guides.

