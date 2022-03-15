Walmart Shoppers Are Loving the Comfortable Fit of This Classic Blazer

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Fashion fact: A blazer is an essential clothing item that every shopper should have hanging in their closet. It can function as the ultimate lightweight spring jacket that may be used to add some structure to your outfit, whether you’re rocking a pair of sweats or a cute sundress!

Blazers can differ greatly depending on the type of aesthetic you’re angling for, but you truly can’t go wrong with a piece that’s fitted. It will make you look seriously put-together and serve as a flexible staple. A perfect example is this jacket we spotted from Scoop that hits all of the marks we just mentioned. Best of all, it’s incredibly affordable and will ship fast from Walmart!

Get the Scoop Women’s Scuba Blazer with Scrunch Sleeves for $45 at Walmart!

This blazer is tailored in a timeless way, offering an open front which makes it feel a touch more casual. The blazer is also made from a soft knit material that adds to its relaxed style, while still keeping the overall professionalism of the garment intact. You can easily wear this jacket to the office and keep it on deck for after-work drinks or a dinner you have planned with friends.

You can currently pick this jacket up in either black or light heather grey — two staple shades that are sure to be smash hits. We’re confident that you can put either blazer on over any type of ensemble, and it will blend in effortlessly!

This blazer is racking up five-star marks from shoppers who have completely fallen in love with it! It’s “versatile” and has “beautiful tailoring” which help make it stand out! If you don’t have a blazer that’s comfortable or one you can wear every day, this may be the one to scoop up! It’s absolutely beautiful, feels excellent on and will complement any item in your closet. Here’s the deal: Everything about the jacket is fabulous, and the only thing left to do is add it to your cart! Whenever it’s the slightest bit chilly out during the spring months, this is the layer that will keep you warm during the afternoon, evening and beyond.

