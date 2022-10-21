Over 21K Shoppers Say This Wireless Bra Has ‘Unbelievable’ Comfort

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We’re firm believers in the concept that wearing a bra doesn’t have to be a chore. Sometimes, we may reach for a wired style for a special occasion, but most of the time, it’s all about wireless versions! Even though they don’t offer the same hard-wired support, they can still lift and shape the bust beautifully — plus, they’re far more comfortable.

That said, shopping for a wireless bra can be tricky. It’s difficult to figure out which bra will have the comfort we’re looking for and still feel secure. If a bra doesn’t give Us a boost both physically and in the confidence department, why even bother wearing one? Luckily, that’s not the case with this bra from Warner’s — and with over 21,000 incredible reviews, it’s hard to resist picking one up!

Get the Warner’s Cloud 9 Super Soft Wireless Comfort Bra for prices starting at just $11 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 21, 2022, but are subject to change.

This bra is lightly lined and has molded cups to create a flattering shape. While it’s not a push-up, the supportive band does provide some lift as well as the adjustable straps. It closes in the back with a classic three-clasp clip, and the bands on the sides are slightly wider to provide a smooth appearance. If you’re wearing a tight top or bodycon dress, you won’t see any awkward lumps with this bra on!

The bra is available in a sleek selection of colors, so you can make your choice based on your personal aesthetic and specific needs. If you’re going to buy just one, the nude option would be our pick — but if you want something more fun, the baby pink leopard print version is a crowd-pleaser. What you purchase is obviously your call, but with each of these styles, you’re snagging the same quality reviewers are completely infatuated with. Count Us as the next fans of this fabulous piece!

