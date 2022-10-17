Kate Hudson Reportedly Uses This Serum in Her Skincare Routine

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

When a celebrity with as much staying power and effortlessly stunning qualities as Kate Hudson drops her beauty secrets, we instantly take notes. After all, she’s just as flawless as she was back in Almost Famous over 20 years ago. Naturally, we trust the products that she uses to keep her skin youthful and radiant.

Back in March, the 43-year-old actress and Fabletics co-founder shared the essentials she reaches for on repeat in a TikTok, and we decided to revisit the post and see how we could update our daily regimens. One serum in particular stood out — the Biossance Squalane + Vitamin C Rose Oil! It may help to both brighten your complexion and firm the skin in one simple step.

Biossance Squalane + Vitamin C Rose Oil

Get the Biossance Squalane + Vitamin C Rose Oil with free shipping for $32 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 17, 2022, but are subject to change.

We’re not surprised to learn that Hudson is a reported fan of this face oil. It addresses a slew of skin concerns, making it a solid option for any shopper. It’s a versatile addition that may produce serious results — you can use this serum in the morning and at night after washing your face on its own, or over your typical moisturizer. It’s easy to incorporate into your routine, as the feel of this oil is super lightweight. According to shoppers, it absorbs into the skin incredibly well, so it won’t feel like you’re lathering up your face with a ton of product.

This face oil hydrates, brightens and potentially makes wrinkles less visible over time. It’s a one-stop shop to the radiant skin of your dreams! Even the packaging of this face oil has purpose behind it. We adore the pink bottle, and it also helps to preserve the formula so it doesn’t lose its potency over time. If we can channel Kate Hudson in any way, we’re completely sold — and it starts by adding this powerful serum into our routines!

